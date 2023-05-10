Offaly cope with absentees to take scalp of Dublin and reach Leinster decider

Offaly 1-19

Dublin 2-12

Kevin Egan reports from Tullamore

Offaly’s hurling renaissance was in evidence yet again tonight in Tullamore, as the Faithful County took yet another huge scalp in the Leinster U-20 hurling championship, knocking out a highly-rated Dublin side.

Despite taking to the field without star attacker Adam Screeney, starting wing-back Brecon Kavanagh and losing Kavanagh’s replacement – Ter Guinan – to injury during this game, they were by far the better side over the course of the hour in Glenisk O’Connor Park. Fractionally better for the first half, but absolutely dominant once they overcame a wobble during the first three minutes of the second.

Charlie Mitchell’s goal after 38 minutes will go down as the turning point, as Dublin had knocked three points off Offaly’s 0-12 to 1-4 interval lead, and with a very strong breeze at their backs, it looked for all the world as if they would kick on to win well and set up a rematch with Wexford in the provincial final next week

Offaly took over defensively however, going from ‘good’ to ‘outstanding’ when it came to stifling and suffocating the Dublin attack, and once Mitchell’s green flag gave them a lead to defend, they were imperious, and were out of sight by the time Conn Rock got a touch to Senan Crosbie’s centre to knock in their second goal with what turned out to be the last play of the game.

Dublin looked sharp in the opening five minutes and picked off a good score through senior panellist Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing, but with a very strong breeze at their backs and plenty of possession thanks to outstanding defensive plays from players like Sam Bourke, James Mahon and Ter Guinan, Offaly began to create chances.

Colin Spain and Joe Hoctor picked off a brace of points each in the opening half as Offaly built up a four point lead, and then had to rebuild it, following Ollie Gaffney’s touch on a sliced, high shot from Ó Dúlaing.

The last three points of the half, all from Charlie Mitchell frees, put five points between the sides, but some simple, accurate hurling from Dublin saw Gaffney, Jamie Conroy and Ó Dúlaing cancel those out in the opening minutes of the second half.

That was to be as good as it got for the Dubs. Sam Bourke, with his brother Dan dropping back to sweep, took complete control of the half-back line, and it seemed that every ruck and tackle saw an Offaly player emerge from the crowd with the sliotar in his possession.

Cormac Egan, who stepped into the substantial gap left by the absence of Adam Screeney, produced a hard run and shot that was partially blocked, and once Mitchell swept in the loose ball, Offaly had a lead to defend again. They never looked like losing it.

Scorers for Offaly: Charlie Mitchell 1-9 (0-5f, 0-1 65), Joe Hoctor 0-2, Colin Spain 0-2, Dan Bourke 0-2, Dan Ravenhill 0-2 (0-1f), Sam Bourke 0-1, Shane Rigney 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing 0-5 (0-3f), Ollie Gaffney 1-1, Conn Rock 1-1, James O’Brien 0-1, Neil Clerkin 0-1, Jamie Conroy 0-1, Seán Gallagher 0-1, Neil Hogan 0-1.

Offaly:

1 Mark Troy (Durrow)

2 Patrick Taaffe (Belmont)

3 Ben Miller (Birr)

4 James Mahon (Kilcormac-Killoughey)

5 Luke Watkins (Shinrone)

6 Sam Bourke (Durrow)

7 Ter Guinan (Kilcormac-Killoughey)

8 Colin Spain (Kilcormac-Killoughey)

9 Cathal King (Carrig & Riverstown)

10 Dan Bourke (Durrow)

11 Cormac Egan (Tullamore)

12 Conor Doyle (Clara)

13 Shane Rigney (St. Rynagh’s)

14 Joe Hoctor (Carrig & Riverstown)

15 Charlie Mitchell (Kilcormac-Killoughey)

Subs: Dan Ravenhill (Durrow) for Hoctor (half-time), Barry Egan (Clara) for Guinan (53), Charlie Bracken (Kilcormac-Killoughey) for Miller (56)

Dublin:

1 Adam O’Connor (St. Peregrine’s)

4 Brian Dunne (Raheny)

3 Brian Moorhouse-Carroll (St. Vincent’s)

2 David Lucey (Kilmacud Crokes)

5 Conor Dolan (St. Vincent’s)

6 Jack O’Shea (St. Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Ruadh)

7 Conal Ó Ríain (Kilmacud Crokes)

8 James O’Brien (Faughs)

9 Seán Gallagher (Naomh Barróg)

10 Brendan Kenny (Kilmacud Crokes)

11 Diarmain Ó Dúlaing (Commercials)

12 Neil Clerkin (St. Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Ruadh)

13 Ciaran Donovan (Kilmacud Crokes)

14 Jamie Conroy (Cuala)

15 Ollie Gaffney (Erin’s Isle)

Subs: Conn Rock (O’Toole’s) for Clerkin (41), Neil Hogan (Castleknock) for Conroy (41), Senan Crosbie (St. Finian’s, Swords) for O’Brien (43), Andrew Keegan (Clontarf) for Dolan (50), Conor Brennan (Faughs) for Kenny (57)

Referee: Eamon Furlong (Wexford).