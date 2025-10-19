Kilcormac-Killoughey complete Offaly senior hurling three-in-a-row

KILCORMAC-KILLOUGHEY HAVE been crowned Offaly senior hurling champions for the third successive year.

The title holders saw off Shinrone, who defeated them in the 2022 decider, this afternoon in Tullamore as they ran out 1-24 to 2-14 victors.

The winners made the early running as they surged ahead 0-17 to 0-7 at the break. Shinrone got an early second-half boost when Eoin Bailey O’Brien netted and then Sean Cleary grabbed a second goal to cut the gap, followed up by a Ciaran Cleary point, to leave just one between them with seven minutes left, 0-20 to 2-13.

Kilcormac-Killoughey steaded themselves with Charlie Mitchell bagging the injury-time goal that sealed their eventual seven-point success.

They will face Ballyhale Shamrocks or O’Loughlin Gaels, who meet in the Kilkenny final next Sunday, at the quarter-final stage of the Leinster senior club hurling championship.

Shinrone's Jason Sampson with Kilcormac-Killoughey's Jordan Quinn. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Antrim senior hurling final

Naomh Eoin v Loughgiel Shamrocks, Ballycastle, 2pm.

Laois senior hurling final

Clough-Ballacolla v Camross, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4pm.

Meath senior hurling final

Kiltale v Ratoath, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.

Offaly senior hurling final

Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-24 Shinrone 2-14

Sligo senior hurling final

Easkey 2-25 Naomh Eoin 1-15

