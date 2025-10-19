More Stories
James Gorman with Michael Cleary and Dan Doughan. Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO
Kilcormac-Killoughey complete Offaly senior hurling three-in-a-row

Charlie Mitchell’s late goal sealed success in Tullamore.
3.00pm, 19 Oct 2025

KILCORMAC-KILLOUGHEY HAVE been crowned Offaly senior hurling champions for the third successive year.

The title holders saw off Shinrone, who defeated them in the 2022 decider, this afternoon in Tullamore as they ran out 1-24 to 2-14 victors.

The winners made the early running as they surged ahead 0-17 to 0-7 at the break. Shinrone got an early second-half boost when Eoin Bailey O’Brien netted and then Sean Cleary grabbed a second goal to cut the gap, followed up by a Ciaran Cleary point, to leave just one between them with seven minutes left, 0-20 to 2-13.

Kilcormac-Killoughey steaded themselves with Charlie Mitchell bagging the injury-time goal that sealed their eventual seven-point success.

They will face Ballyhale Shamrocks or O’Loughlin Gaels, who meet in the Kilkenny final next Sunday, at the quarter-final stage of the Leinster senior club hurling championship.

jason-sampson-with-jordan-quinn Shinrone's Jason Sampson with Kilcormac-Killoughey's Jordan Quinn. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Antrim senior hurling final

  • Naomh Eoin v Loughgiel Shamrocks, Ballycastle, 2pm.

Laois senior hurling final

  • Clough-Ballacolla v Camross, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4pm.

Meath senior hurling final

  • Kiltale v Ratoath, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.

Offaly senior hurling final

Sligo senior hurling final

  • Easkey 2-25 Naomh Eoin 1-15

Westmeath senior hurling final

  • Castletown Geoghegan v Lough Lene Gaels, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3.30pm.
