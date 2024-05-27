Advertisement
Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene during the March friendly with Belgium. James Crombie/INPHO
drop outs

Chiedozie Ogbene and Nathan Collins ruled out of Ireland's June friendlies

Interim boss John O’Shea will name his squad on Wednesday afternoon for games against Hungary and Portugal.
11.01pm, 27 May 2024
391
1

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will be without Chiedozie Ogbene and Nathan Collins for next month’s friendly double header against Hungary and Portugal.

Interim manager John O’Shea will name his squad for the June games on Wednesday afternoon but will be unable to call on key figures in defence and attack.

With goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and striker Evan Ferguson already ruled out through injury the loss of Ogbene and Collins will be a major blow.

nathan-collins-and-lois-openda Nathan Collins in action for Ireland in March. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

While the Brentford centre back missed the last game of the Premier League season against Newcastle due to a knee complaint, Ogbene’s absence is due to family reasons.

The Luton Town man only made his return to their starting XI on the final day of the campaign after damaging his hamstring tendon on international duty in March.

The Cork native came off in the second half of the 0-0 draw with Belgium and had to watch on from the sidelines as Luton eventually suffered relegation from the English top flight.

Ireland face Hungary at Aviva Stadium next Tuesday (4 June) before travelling to Portugal to face Roberto Martinez’s side on 11 June.

David Sneyd
