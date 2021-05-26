BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 26 May 2021
'Being selected for Ireland really does feel like a reward for all the hard work'

A tough season for Chiedozie Ogbene has ended with a first senior international call-up.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 26 May 2021, 7:26 PM
CHIEDOZIE OGBENE HAS expressed his delight at being included in a Republic of Ireland squad for the first time.

Earlier this week, Ogbene was selected in a 27-man panel announced by manager Stephen Kenny for friendly games against Andorra and Hungary (3 and 8 June).

“To get the opportunity to play at this level is every player’s dream,” the Rotherham United winger told his club’s official website today.

“It is great news to hear after facing such a challenging year personally and I’m excited for the challenge of testing myself in such a prestigious environment.”

Recently relegated from the Championship, Rotherham’s prospects of avoiding the drop to League One were hindered by the absence of Ogbene for the majority of the campaign.

A knee injury restricted the 24-year-old winger – who joined the Millers from Brentford two years ago – to just 11 appearances during the 2020-21 season.

“As I’ve said previously, I believe in myself and I think that the Rotherham players and the coaching staff believe in me too. I’m extremely grateful to them for helping me through such a difficult season with my injury and subsequent rehab,” he said.

“This was the first long-term injury that I have had in my career and it was a huge shock to me initially and it felt like a long road back, but being selected for Ireland really does feel like a reward for all the hard work.”

Ogbene, who was born in Nigeria but grew up in Grange on the southside of Cork city, has never played international football at any level. 

The former Limerick and Cork City star was one of Rotherham’s key performers in 2019-20 as they achieved promotion from League One. 

He added: “I am absolutely delighted to receive this call-up to the Republic of Ireland national team. The thought of representing Ireland and sharing a pitch with the calibre of players we have at our disposal is a real honour and a privilege for me.

“Now I’m just looking forward to the friendlies and can’t wait to meet up with the rest of the team and get going.”

Paul Dollery
