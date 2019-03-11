This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Exceptional' Ireland U21 winger makes QPR return after 26-month absence

Olamide Shodipo was back in action for the Championship club on Saturday after recovering from injury.

By Paul Dollery Monday 11 Mar 2019, 4:40 PM
15 minutes ago 655 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4535359

Olamide Shodipo and Tryggvi Hrafn Haraldsson Olamide Shodipo playing for the Ireland U21s against Iceland in March 2018. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

OVER TWO YEARS since his last appearance for the club, Olamide Shodipo was back in the Queens Park Rangers first team for Saturday’s game against Stoke City.

As QPR played out a goalless draw in the Championship, Shodipo was introduced as a 73rd-minute substitute at Loftus Road in place of Josh Scowen.

For the Republic of Ireland U21 international, it represented a first outing for the club since their FA Cup third-round defeat to Blackburn Rovers in January 2017.

Shodipo, who made his QPR debut in August 2016 at the age of 19, has seen his career hampered by injuries, most recently a thigh problem which required surgery.

He has also spent time away from the West London outfit, having been sent on loan to Port Vale and Colchester United in order to gain further experience.

Screen Shot 2019-03-11 at 16.37.32 Source: Twitter.com/QPR

He appears to have an admirer in QPR manager Steve McClaren, who told the club’s official website: “I said since the begging of the season we have some exciting youngsters here. Mide has been injured for a while but the last two or three weeks in training he’s been exceptional.

“He deserved to get on and I like that. Bright [Osayi-Samuel] on the left and him on the right, they gave us something different. We hope we can use them a little bit more.”

Born in Leixlip, Shodipo moved to London at the age of two. He first represented Ireland at U19 level, before winning six caps for the U21s under Noel King. 

Compatriot Ryan Manning was again an unused substitute for QPR on Saturday. The Galway native has made just four appearances since his loan spell at Rotherham United was brought to a premature conclusion by his parent club at the end of December.

