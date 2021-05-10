BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 10 May 2021
Advertisement

Solskjaer: 'Impossible' to field full-strength Man United side against Leicester

‘Don’t blame me when I have to make changes,’ the Norwegian said ahead of tomorrow’s top-four clash.

By Press Association Monday 10 May 2021, 1:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,094 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5433145
Amad Diallo is one of the young players likely to feature tomorrow evening.
Image: PA
Amad Diallo is one of the young players likely to feature tomorrow evening.
Amad Diallo is one of the young players likely to feature tomorrow evening.
Image: PA

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER would love to go full-throttle against Leicester but says it is “impossible” as he needs to make changes to balance player welfare and priorities at the midway point of Manchester United’s five-day triple-header.

Having sealed their place in the Europa League final on Thursday, United came from behind to win 3-1 at Aston Villa on Sunday to wrap up back-to-back top-four finishes for the first time since Alex Ferguson retired.

That result delayed Manchester City’s coronation as Premier League champions and Solskjaer’s side have the chance to cut the gap to the leaders to four points by the time their neighbours next line-up.

There remains the faintest chance of a change at the top but the Norwegian is ready to field a weakened side against top-four hopefuls Leicester on Tuesday with the rearranged clash with rivals Liverpool coming on Thursday.

Asked if the fact United can technically still win the league complicates his selection this week, Solskjaer said: “Well, I wish I could have said ‘let’s go full out in all the games’ but it’s impossible.

“That’s the hard bit for me knowing that if I do play these 11 again on Tuesday and Thursday, it’s impossible. I run too much of a risk of injuring them.

So, talking about integrity in the league and stuff, don’t blame me when I have to make changes because I have to. It’s not safe for them to play all four so I have got to prioritise.

“Changes? I don’t know. We’ll sit down with the sports scientists (on Sunday).

“We can have a theoretical team now but we’ll have to see how they react when they come in (Monday), when they come in Tuesday morning and pick a team Tuesday afternoon.”

It is an unenviable position for Solskjaer, who is sweating on the results of the scans on Harry Maguire’s ankle injury ahead of a match when the United boss is ready turn to young players.

Amad Diallo, 18, is pushing for his first United start since his big-money arrival from Atalanta in January, having travelled to Villa Park on Sunday and just missed out on a place on the bench.

Shola Shoretire, 17, made his debut in February and Anthony Elanga, 19, is looking for his debut having been on the bench in some recent Europa League matches.

“They’re in contention, yeah, definitely,” Solskjaer said when asked about the likes of Diallo and Shoretire.

“They’re in the first team squad, they’re training with us every day, so I would think that some of the young boys will get an appearance, definitely.

“But if it’s coming on towards the end or it’s starting I don’t know because I don’t know how the players will be on Tuesday when we see them.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

One youngster that is already flourishing under Solskjaer is Mason Greenwood, who replaced Wayne Rooney as United’s top-scoring teenager in Premier League history on Sunday.

The 19-year-old’s turn and strike put the Red Devils ahead at Villa Park, where he was withdrawn in the 65th minute – perhaps hinting at involvement against Leicester.

“I can say that Mason is learning all the time,” Solskjaer said. “He’s learning on the job, which is not easy.

“It’s difficult and he’s had to bear a lot of responsibility and he’s popped up with so many important goals for us.

“Say Thursday night, worked his socks off, go again (against Villa).

Yeah, he’s tired, his body is not really filled out yet and he might not be ready for all of these games but he’s got something special.

“The kid just turns the game around in one split second and the goal [v Villa] was excellent, so delighted that he’s got back to his goalscoring best and he’s learning more and more all the other bits as well.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie