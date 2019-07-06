This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 6 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celtic midfielder Ntcham: I want Marseille move because Scottish football level 'is not high'

The Scottish champions face a fight to keep the €15 million rated midfielder amid interest from Ligue 1.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Jul 2019, 2:27 PM
1 hour ago 3,414 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4713440
Ntcham does not believe he can progress at Celtic.
Ntcham does not believe he can progress at Celtic.
Ntcham does not believe he can progress at Celtic.

CELTIC MIDFIELDER OLIVER Ntcham has revealed he wants to leave the club for Marseille as he doesn’t believe he can progress playing in the Scottish Premiership.

The league champions rebuffed interest from Porto before the start of last season, however it appears their resolve will once again be tested after the 23-year-old outlined his desire to leave Scotland in search of a fresh challenge.

The former Manchester City man has named France, Germany and Spain as potential destinations following two seasons in Glasgow.

Marseille appear to be frontrunners for his signature, with Ligue 1 rivals Lyon also understood to be in the running for his signature.

“Celtic have given me a lot, but it’s the best solution for my development,” Ntcham told L’Equipe.

“We can play as many matches as we want but, with all due respect for my team-mates, if the level of opposition is not high, you do not develop.”

The ex-Genoa loanee also revealed he was left frustrated when Portuguese giants Porto failed to secure his services last summer.

But 12 months on, he admits the prospect of a move to the Mediterranean coast is an enticing one. 

“I was disappointed I didn’t go to Porto last summer,” says Ntcham.

Soccer 2017 - Paris SG 7-1 Celtic Glasgow FC Oliver Ntcham in action against PSG during the Champions League group stages. Source: Pierre Stevenin

“The interest of Marseille is flattering. It is a very big club with very big support. If I went to Marseille I would blossom.”

According to reports, Marseille have been told they will have to pay upwards of £13.5 million for the France U21 nternational.

Ntcham joined the Scottish champions in 2017 having failed to make a single senior appearance at Manchester City, and boasts eight goals in 49 top-flight appearances in green and white.

During his successful loan spell in Italy, between 2015 and 2017, the Paris-born star racked up 41 appearances in all competitions and scored three times for Genoa.

However, when the Italians failed to trigger their option to buy, Celtic swooped in to sign the former Le Havre youth player for just £4.5 million.

Ntcham went on to commit his future to the club as recently as November last year, signing a new contract that tied him to the Hoops until 2022.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie