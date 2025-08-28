Former Finn Harps and Galway coach Ollie Horgan dies at 57

FORMER FINN HARPS and Galway coach Ollie Horgan has passed away at the age of 57.

Horgan gained prominence in the League of Ireland as manager of Finn Harps from 2013 to 2022.

Having previously spent several years coaching Donegal-based junior club Fanad United, the Galway man took Finn Harps up to the Premier Division twice and helped them maintain their status on the back of limited resources compared to many rival clubs.

He became John Caulfield’s assistant at Galway United ahead of the 2023 season, with the team going on to win the First Division and establish themselves as a strong Premier Division side, finishing fifth in 2024.

Advertisement

Horgan stepped back from the role earlier this month due to health reasons.

Galway, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Shelbourne were among the many paying tribute to the late manager on social media this afternoon.

A Galway United statement read: “It is with immense sadness that Galway United share the news of the passing of Ollie Horgan who left us peacefully, surrounded by his family last night.

“For Galway United, Ollie’s loss is deeply personal. He was more than an Assistant Manager or coach; he was a central figure on our journey and an inspiration to players and a much loved figure to our supporters. His absence will be felt profoundly in the dressing room, on the training pitch, and on match days.”

President Michael D. Higgins also paid tribute.

“It is with great sadness that I have learnt of the death of Ollie Horgan.

“Ollie was one of the most respected and popular people in the League of Ireland. He will be warmly remembered for his wonderful management and intense passion for the game, in particular during his near decade-long spell as manager of Finn Harps.

“More recently Ollie has played a key role, working as assistant to John Caulfield, in the successful recent seasons of Galway United, only leaving his role in recent weeks due to the health challenges he was facing.

“He will be deeply missed by the whole League of Ireland community.

“May I express my deepest sympathy and condolences to Ollie’s wife Anita, his children Emma, Anthony, Brendan, Conor and David, to all of his family who have made such an extraordinary contribution to the game, and to all of his players, colleagues, friends and fans throughout the country.”

More to follow