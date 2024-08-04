Olympic Breakfast: Ireland close in on gold medal number 4 at dream Games

Start every morning with The 42′s definitive guide to all the day’s action: when you need to be in front of the TV, who are Ireland’s medal hopefuls, and what other big stories should you look out for.

SATURDAY WAS another remarkable day for Irish sport.

Rhys McClenaghan won Ireland’s third medal at these Games and 14th overall.

At the time of writing, Ireland are 14th on the medal table. Moroever, if you are to look at the per-capita medal table, the country is even higher.

McClenaghan, Daniel Wiffen and the rowing duo of Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy have all earned golds.

In addition, both Mona McSharry and rowers Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle have won bronze, while Kellie Harrington last night guaranteed a silver at least.

Few people would bet against Harrington winning her final against China’s Yang Wenlu on Tuesday night, nor would it be wise to dismiss the ultra-confident Daniel Wiffen’s chances of claiming a second triumph in swimming, as he competes in tonight’s 1500m Freestyle in tonight’s final.

Regardless, it promises to be another fascinating 24 hours of Olympic action.

Which Irish athletes are competing — and when can I watch them?

Irelands Nicola Tuthill. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Golf: Shane Lowry tees off at 10.17am in the Men’s Individual, Final Round. Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, is out at 11.28am.

Women’s Hammer Throw: In Qualification Group B, Nicola Tuthill is due up at 10.45am.

Sailing: Finn Lynch competes twice in the Men’s Dinghy — Race 7 is at 11.05am and Race 8 is at 12.13pm. Later in the day, Eve McMahon gets underway in Race 7 at 1.35pm and goes again in the Women’s Dinghy at 2.45pm.

Cycling: After an impressive showing from Ben Healy on Saturday, Megan Armitage is hoping to follow suit in the Women’s Road Race, which is due to begin at 1pm.

Canoeing: Liam Jegou is up first in the Men’s Kayak Cross Heat 2 at 2.35pm, while Noel Hendrick competes in Heat 7 at 3pm. In addition, Madison Corcoran features in Women’s Kayak Cross Heat 8 at 4.20pm.

Ireland's Daniel Wiffen. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Swimming: Daniel Wiffen’s Men’s 1500m Freestyle final starts at approximately 5.37pm.

Athletics: After winning his repechage race on Saturday, Cathal Doyle will take part in the Men’s 1500m semi-final 2 at 6.15pm.

Team Ireland medal watch

Daniel Wiffen is a significant contender in the 1500m as he aims to join Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Michelle Smith and Pat O’Callaghan as the only Irish athletes to win multiple gold medals.

In golf, Rory McIlroy also has put himself in contention — a five-under-par 66 during his third round left him four shots behind the joint leaders, Spain’s Jon Rahm and American Xander Schauffele.

Do not miss…

Rory McIlroy. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Looking beyond the obvious shout of Wiffen’s Freestyle final, the men’s 100m final in athletics is a reliably exciting watch. It’s being talked about as a two-horse race between Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson and USA’s Noah Lyles, while another Jamaican, Oblique Seville, and Letsile Tebogo of Botswana are in contention for a top-three finish. That’s due to start at around 8.50pm.

In addition, the final round of the men’s golf, which begins at 8am, will be worth a watch, particularly if McIlroy can make a late push for a medal.

