Irish rowers put themselves in contention for Olympics

THE CREWS FROM IRELAND continue to tick the boxes at the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland. Another good day of racing now sees all three boats progress to their respective A Finals, and in with a shot of Olympic qualification.

Konan Pazzaia, coached by Head Men’s Coach Fran Keane, had a stellar performance again this morning, winning his Quarter final to move forward into the A/B Semifinal this afternoon. After a short turn around he was back on the water to fight for a spot in the A final.

Up against Tokyo silver medalist, Kjetil Borch from Norway, Pazzaia held his composure through the first three quarters of the Semi, sitting in the leading position. Coming into the finish, the Romanian sculler made his move and came through to win the race, but Konan was secure in his position for the A Final, finishing in third position. He needs to be in the top two in tomorrow’s final to make it to Paris and he’ll be up against Norway, USA, Romania, GB and Italy.

It’s down to the final six scullers in the Women’s single and after today’s performance, Sanita Puspure has put herself right in contention for the ticket to Paris, heading into tomorrow’s final with the quickest time from the Semifinals.

Home favourite, 20-year-old Aurelia-Maxima Janzen, stuck to Sanita for the first half of the race, staying less than a second behind. Through the 1000m mark Puspure’s race experience stood by her as she began to pull away from the other scullers, increasing her gap right up to the finish line where she finished about a length and a half up.

Tomorrow she goes up against Japan, Czechia, Spain, Switzerland and Slovenia and it’s the top two positions that Sanita will have her eyes on to secure her place in Paris.