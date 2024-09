SHANE LOWRY SHOT a four-over-par 75 on his first round of the Open de Espana in Madrid.

The Offaly man did not have any birdies today, and hit bogeys on two of his opening three holes, the 10th and 12th.

He dropped another shot on the 17th. Another bogey on the sixth saw him finish the day eight strokes behind Julien Guerrier, from France, who is four under after a round of 67.

Angel Hidalgo, still on the course, is currently seven-under.

