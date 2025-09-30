Orla Comerford wins gold again for Ireland at World Para Athletics Championships

ORLA COMERFORD HAS won gold again for Team Ireland at the World Para Athletics Championships in India.

Comerford has become a double world champion in New Delhi, winning the 200m T13 final in a time of 24:71 seconds.

On Sunday, Comerford clocked a championship record time of 11.88 seconds in the 100m T13 final, following on from Greta Streimikyte claiming first place in the women’s 1500m T13.

More to follow…