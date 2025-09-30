The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Orla Comerford wins gold again for Ireland at World Para Athletics Championships
ORLA COMERFORD HAS won gold again for Team Ireland at the World Para Athletics Championships in India.
Comerford has become a double world champion in New Delhi, winning the 200m T13 final in a time of 24:71 seconds.
On Sunday, Comerford clocked a championship record time of 11.88 seconds in the 100m T13 final, following on from Greta Streimikyte claiming first place in the women’s 1500m T13.
More to follow…
