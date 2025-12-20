Munster ease to bonus-point win over Ospreys

Ospreys 10

Munster 26

Rob Cole reports from Brewery Field

MUNSTER EASILY CAME through their dress-rehearsal for next week’s home clash with Leinster as they picked up a bonus-point win at the windswept Brewery Field against Ospreys.

It was a victory based on belligerent defence, pace and power in attack, and terrier-like play at the breakdown. The Ospreys simply had no answer to the incessant workrate of their visitors.

Despite facing the strong wind in the first half, Munster went into the break leading 19-3 with three tries already in the bag. They moved on to secure the bonus point eight minutes after the restart and never really looked threatened.

The five points secured on the road moved Clayton McMillan’s men up into second place in the table after Cardiff’s surprise home defeat to Scarlets the night before.

The Ospreys started well, forcing Munster to cough up four penalties in the opening 11 minutes, but all they had to show for it — while playing with the wind at their backs — was a Dan Edwards penalty. By then, Munster had gotten to grips with the conditions and bossed the game from there on.

By half-time they were in complete control and very much looking forward to playing with the stiff breeze at their backs in the second half.

The Ospreys’ problems began when fullback Max Nagy was shown a yellow card for a sly trip on Shane Daly as the Munster wing grubber kicked into the home 22′ and attempted to follow up.

No sooner had Nagy left the field than Munster kicked to the corner, picked up a second penalty and then went for the drive again from a second lineout. This time they made some ground and when the ball came out a few metres out, Gavin Coombes picked up an passed to the unmarked Daly on the wing.

Daly had the easiest task to catch the ball and launch himself into a dive for the corner and touch down. It was his first try for 365 days following his score in Ulster exactly a year ago.

The Munster left wing was next seen in action in defence as he covered for full back Mike Haley after his kick back out of his 22 into the wind was charged down. Nagy looked favourite to win the race for the ball as he crept over the Munster line, but out of nowhere, Daly appeared to somehow kick the ball dead.

As the home side ran out of attacking options, Munster picked up two tries in the final five minutes of the half to put themselves in the box seat.

Replacement hooker Lee Barron converted a driving line out in the 36th minute and then Jack Crowley dived over at the posts in the final move of the half after his half-back partner Paddy Patterson had scampered his way up to the line.

Crowley converted both tries and when Haley raced in for a fourth try eight minutes into the second half, the bonus point was in the bag. Crowley again added the extras.

There was a brief fightback from Ospreys when Morris finally went over from close range, Edwards converted and Munster skipper Jack O’Donoghue was sent to the sin-bin, but they couldn’t find a follow up.

Scorers: Ospreys: Try: M Morris (54); Con: D Ewrads (54); Pen: D Edwards (10). Munster: Tries: S Daly (17), L Barron (36), J Crowley (40+1); Cons: J Crowley 2 (37, 40+1)

Ospreys: M Nagy; D Kasende, E Boshoff (J Walsh 62), O Watkin (K Williamns 55), K Giles; D Edwards, R Morgan-Williams (K Hardy 48); S Thomas (C Jones 62), D Lake (captain, S Parry 55), R Henry (T Botha 55), R Davies, R Smith (H Sutton 77), J Ratti, H Deaves, M Morris (M Morse 5-18, 63)

YC: Nagy (16)

Munster: M Haley; C Nash, T Farrell, A Nankivell, S Daly; J Crowley (JJ Hanrahan 65), P Patterson (E Coughlan 70); J Loughman (M Milne 65), N Scannell (L Barron 31), M Ala’alatoa (C Bartley 56), J Kleyn (E Edogbo 56), F Wycherley (T Ahern 73), J O’Donoghue (captain), A Kendellen, G Coombes (J Hodnett 65)

YC: O’Donghue (54)

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)