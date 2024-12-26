Out of sorts Man City's remarkable winless run continues

ERLING HAALAND missed a penalty as Manchester City’s torrid run continued with a frustrating 1-1 draw against Everton at the Etihad Stadium.

The ailing champions at least avoided a 10th defeat in 13 outings in all competitions but their troubles were hardly eased as they were pegged back by the battling Toffees on Boxing Day.

Haaland then squandered the chance to get them back to winning ways in the Premier League when his second-half spot-kick was saved by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

City had led early in the game through Bernardo Silva but Iliman Ndiaye levelled before the break.

It was another creditable result for Sean Dyche’s side after stalemates against Arsenal and Chelsea in their previous two outings.

Yet for City boss Pep Guardiola the questions continue, although injuries were once again a major factor.

Already without the services of Rodri, Ederson and Ruben Dias, John Stones, Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker were added to the list of absentees since the weekend.

That left the out-of-form Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan as the senior stars on an inexperienced bench that featured four teenagers and a 20-year-old.

City controlled a lot of the early play and went close after three minutes when Josko Gvardiol headed against a post from a corner.

Savinho looked lively but lacked the decisive touch as he found his route to goal blocked after a couple of promising runs.

The hosts’ pressure paid off in the 14th minute when Silva claimed a deflected opener after sliding in to meet Jeremy Doku’s through-ball.

The angle to goal was tight but the Portuguese’s connection was firm and took a ricochet off Jarrad Branthwaite to loop beyond Pickford.

Everton were not dispirited and, after a couple of half-chances, served a warning when Orel Mangala fired just over from an Ndiaye lay-off. Idrissa Gueye also shot at Stefan Ortega from distance.

City almost doubled their lead when Phil Foden played in Silva with a fine pass but he missed the target attempting to bend a spectacular effort into the top corner with the outside of his boot.

City’s frustration at that miss grew when Everton grabbed an equaliser from another quick counter-raid in the 36th minute.

Manuel Akanji missed the chance to clear Abdoulaye Doucoure’s cross and Ndiaye was left in space to take and lash a half-volley into the roof of the net.

City seemed re-energised after the break and Savinho was denied by Pickford’s feet before Mateo Kovacic drilled wide.

They were then gifted a golden opportunity to retake the lead when Vitalii Mykolenko clattered into Savinho with a late challenge just inside the area.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman, making his first start since August, was booked for delaying Haaland as he lined up to take the resulting penalty.

He may feel his antics paid off as Haaland struck a poor spot-kick and Pickford saved to his right.

Gvardiol was quick to the rebound and headed across the goal for Haaland to nod in, but the flag was raised for offside against the Norwegian.

City’s frustration then began to grow as several moves broke down and anxiety levels in the crowd increased.

Everton almost caught them out when Doucoure volleyed wide and Mangala had an effort deflected across goal.

De Bruyne came off the bench in an attempt to liven the attack but to no avail as Everton defended doggedly.

And the visitors might even have snatched victory had Jack Harrison shown more conviction in stoppage time.