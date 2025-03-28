IBF order world-title eliminator rematch between Crocker and Donovan

THE INTERNATIONAL BOXING Federation (IBF) has ordered for a rematch to take place between Paddy Donovan and Lewis Crocker in the World Welterweight Title Eliminator.

The IBF granted an appeal filed by Team Donovan regarding the controversial disqualification of Paddy “The Real Deal” Donovan in the eighth round of their clash on 1 March at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Donovan appealed to prevent Crocker from fighting for the IBF World Welterweight Title, requesting an immediate rematch.

Limerick’s Donovan had two points deducted for head clashes with his opponent during that fight in Belfast. He then dropped Crocker twice at the end of the eighth round. However, the decisive blow was delivered shortly after the bell had already sounded.

Donovan initially began celebrating what he believed was a knockout victory, but was then informed by referee Marcus McDonnell that he had been disqualified.

A statement from Donovan’s management team reads that their fighter “threw the unintentionally late punch because he was unable to immediately hear the bell over the 8,000 raucous fans screaming at what appeared to be a major victory for Donovan, in addition to the referee not adequately performing his ring duties.”

The statement continues that the “10-second warning was not audible” and that Crocker had hunched forward and led with his head towards Donovan” throughout the fight.

Keith Sullivan, a New York City-based lawyer and Donovan’s co-manager with trainer Andy Lee, said after the successful appeal:

“I am very happy that the IBF agreed with my arguments and evidence, they made the right decision under the rules. The rematch will be even bigger than the first fight. The crowd and fans around the globe absolutely loved it; the atmosphere in the arena was electric. It was a great promotion put on by Matchroom and it is unfortunate it ended as it did, but now Paddy will set the record straight and continue his quest for a world title.”

A delighted Donovan added:

“I am very proud of the support Keith and Andy provided to me during the process,” Donovan stated. “I have a great team around me. I am pleased with the outcome of the appeal. I am eager to get back in the ring to showcase my boxing abilities once again and continue on the path to a world title.”

“Thank you to President Peoples and the IBF,” Lee added. “The world saw what happened on March 1st. We look forward to setting the record straight.”