Padraig Amond misses penalty as Sligo frustrate Waterford

SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division

Waterford FC 0

Sligo Rovers 0

Adrian Flanagan reports from the RSC

PADRAIG AMOND MISSED the opportunity to hand Waterford FC their first win of the season.

The Blues captain struck a 48th-minute penalty off the crossbar as his side had to settle for a scoreless stalemate in their battle with Sligo Rovers at the RSC.

After referee Daniel Murphy harshly judged that Sligo defender Gareth McEnroy had fouled Jorgen Voilas in an off-the-ball incident that seemed to be spotted by assistant referee Robert Clarke, Amond rattled his 12-yarder off the woodwork.

Archie Meekison had a big chance to put Sligo Rovers in front inside four minutes when he got free at the back post to get on the end of Will Fitzgerald’s left-wing cross, but his shot was just wide of Stephen McMullan’s goal.

Tommy Lonergan had a golden chance to give the home side the lead on 32 minutes when he got his head on a brilliant inswinging Conon Noonan corner, but the centre forward failed to hit the target from close range as the ball rose over the crossbar.

It was a carbon copy chance for Lonergan seven minutes later, as the same routine set piece from Noonan found the head of the centre forward underneath the crossbar, but he directed his attempt over the bar.

The second half was less than two minutes old when the home side was awarded a penalty. Violas clashed off the ball with first-half substitute McElroy, which saw Murphy point to the spot, but Amond hit the crossbar with his spot-kick.

Sam Sargeant was called into action to make a brilliant save to deny Waterford the lead when Trae Coyle sent over a left-wing cross that was cleared into the path of Conan Noonan, but his thunderous right-footed volley was superbly tipped over the bar.

Jordan Faria carved out a good chance for Amond five minutes from time when he played a left-wing cross into the striker, but his stab forward was blocked away before Fitzgerald went down in the area with the final action only for his appeals to be waved away.

WATERFORD FC: McMullan; Heeney, Mahon, Cann, Couto; Glenfield, Coyle (McLaughlin 72), Noonan; Violas (Faria 80), Amond, Lonergan (Carthy 72).

SLIGO ROVERS: Sargeant; Esua (McDonagh 81), Denham, Blaney (McElroy 45), Stewart, Fitzgerald, Quirk, Meekison (Hakiki 57), O’Kane, Harkin (Patton 57) (McHugh 81), Traore.

Referee: Daniel Murphy (Dublin).

Attendance: 2,131