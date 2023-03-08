Pádraig Harrington to be inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame

IRELAND’S PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2024.

“Padraig Harrington, Sandra Palmer along with the late Johnny Farrell, Beverly Hanson, Tom Weiskopf and the 13 LPGA Founders will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024,” a statement released this evening reads.

“Final selections were determined today by the World Golf Hall of Fame Selection Committee and the elite group will become members of the World Golf Hall of Fame at the 2024 Induction Ceremony to be held on Monday, 10 June, 2024 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in the Village of Pinehurst, N.C. coinciding with the 124th US Open Championship.”

Harrington will become the third Irishman to be inducted, following in the footsteps of amateur legend Joe Carr (2007) and Ryder Cup stalwart Christy O’Connor Snr (2009)

The 51-year-old Dubliner is a three-time Major winner. He was victorious at the Open Championship in 2007 and 2008 and the US PGA in ’08, his most recent significant triumph coming at the 2022 US Senior Open.

Harrington was voted PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2008 and played in six Ryder Cups for Europe before captaining the team in 2021.

“This is very exciting, obviously huge honor,” he said upon the news of his induction. “It’s somewhat humbling.

“At this stage of my life, it gives me some validation to what I’ve done in golf. Brings back a flood of memories. This is a deep-down satisfaction, and I’m very proud to be included with the players before me. Seeing your name beside the names that I’ve looked up to as a boy and young golfer, it’s very nice. Everybody on the ballot deserves to be there. It’s unfortunate that everyone can’t be in, but it’s great to be included in the Class of 2024.”

“Well deserved and long overdue,” Shane Lowry added on Twitter. “When they talk about the greats in our sport this man is up there. Congrats Paddy.”