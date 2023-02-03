Advertisement
Friday 3 February 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Read Next
More Stories
PA Padraig Harrington: Disappointing finish.
# halfway point
Harrington six shots adrift of leaders at Ras Al Khaimah Championship
51-year-old on five under par at midway point.
274
0
53 minutes ago

A DISAPPOINTING BOGEY on the 18th means Padraig Harrington sits six shots behind the leaders after the second round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in UAE. 

The 51-year-old is on five under par, having shot 70 today following yesterday’s round of 69. Harrington also bogeyed the third, but had birdies at the fifth, sixth, 14th and 16th holes. 

He remains the leading Irish contender at the halfway point in a field which is chasing a trio on 11 under par: Rasmus Hojgaard from Denmark, Scotland’s David Law and Adrian Meronk from Poland. 

Yesterday’s leader Ryo Hisatsune is one of four a shot back on 10 under par. 

Tom McKibbin, the 20-year-old from Co Antrim, trails Harrington by two shots on three under having followed up his opening day 70 with a round of 71. 

Gary Hurley and John Murphy both missed the cut after posting three over totals at the midway point. 

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     