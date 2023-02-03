Harrington six shots adrift of leaders at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

A DISAPPOINTING BOGEY on the 18th means Padraig Harrington sits six shots behind the leaders after the second round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in UAE.

The 51-year-old is on five under par, having shot 70 today following yesterday’s round of 69. Harrington also bogeyed the third, but had birdies at the fifth, sixth, 14th and 16th holes.

He remains the leading Irish contender at the halfway point in a field which is chasing a trio on 11 under par: Rasmus Hojgaard from Denmark, Scotland’s David Law and Adrian Meronk from Poland.

Yesterday’s leader Ryo Hisatsune is one of four a shot back on 10 under par.

Advertisement

Tom McKibbin, the 20-year-old from Co Antrim, trails Harrington by two shots on three under having followed up his opening day 70 with a round of 71.

Gary Hurley and John Murphy both missed the cut after posting three over totals at the midway point.