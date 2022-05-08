Pádraig Harrington second at Mitsubishi Electric Championship

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON PRODUCED an impressive surge at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship tonight, and ultimately finished second in Atlanta.

Harrington carded a final round of 64 at the 54-hole Champions Tour event.

The former Ryder Cup captain recorded a total of 10-under 278.

Despite a brilliant run of five successive birdies on the back nine, Harrington had to settle for second – one shot behind Steve Flesch — alongside Fred Couples and David Toms. Ernie Els was one shot back on nine under for the tournament.

