Dublin: 12°C Monday 9 May 2022
Pádraig Harrington second at Mitsubishi Electric Championship

The Dublin was in flying form in Atlanta.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 May 2022, 11:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,163 Views 0 Comments
Image: PA

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON PRODUCED an impressive surge at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship tonight, and ultimately finished second in Atlanta. 

Harrington carded a final round of 64 at the 54-hole Champions Tour event. 

The former Ryder Cup captain recorded a total of 10-under 278. 

Despite a brilliant run of five successive birdies on the back nine, Harrington had to settle for second – one shot behind Steve Flesch — alongside Fred Couples and David Toms. Ernie Els was one shot back on nine under for the tournament. 

