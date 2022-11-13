Padraig Harrington fires 62 to take five-shot lead into final round of Charles Schwab Cup

PADRAIG HARRINGTON FIRED a nine-under par third round 62 to take a commanding lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix in Arizona.

Harrington had registered opening rounds of 66 and 64 before he stormed five shots clear in the season-ending event of the Champions Tour.

New Zealand golfer Steven Alker, who leads Harrington in the overall money list, is in second place on 16-under with American Brian Gay a shot further back in third. Darren Clarke is in a tie for 21st on four-under.

More to follow…

