Dublin: 6°C Friday 16 October 2020
Harrington three off the lead after impressive second round at Scottish Championship

Matt Wallace is in the lead heading into the weekend at St Andrew’s.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 16 Oct 2020, 6:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,292 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5235786
Pádraig Harrington in action at the Scottish Championship.
Image: PA
Pádraig Harrington in action at the Scottish Championship.
Pádraig Harrington in action at the Scottish Championship.
Image: PA

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON IS just three shots off the lead at the inaugural Scottish Championship after an impressive second-round display.

After making a promising start yesterday, Harrington followed that up with four birdies to card a three-under 69 which leaves him on nine-under overall.

He hit just one bogey in all on Friday as he keeps pace with joint-leaders Matt Wallace and Adrian Otaegui of Spain. 

Wallace also had an almost blemish free display as well, suffering just one bogey on the 13th hole to finish up his second round with a five-under 67.

Otaegui, who was the overnight leader, had a mixed round with three bogeys and five birdies.

Aaron Rai is one shot further back on 11-under overall while Adrien Saddier of France is just ahead of Harrington on 10-under.

Further down the leaderboard, Jonathan Caldwell is on six-under, while Gavin Moynihan [+1], and Cormac Sharvin [+1] are unlikely to make the cut. Niall Kearney has withdrawn.

Follow the live leaderboard here

