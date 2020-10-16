Harrington three off the lead after impressive second round at Scottish Championship

Pádraig Harrington in action at the Scottish Championship.

Pádraig Harrington in action at the Scottish Championship.

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON IS just three shots off the lead at the inaugural Scottish Championship after an impressive second-round display.

After making a promising start yesterday, Harrington followed that up with four birdies to card a three-under 69 which leaves him on nine-under overall.

He hit just one bogey in all on Friday as he keeps pace with joint-leaders Matt Wallace and Adrian Otaegui of Spain.

Wallace also had an almost blemish free display as well, suffering just one bogey on the 13th hole to finish up his second round with a five-under 67.

Otaegui, who was the overnight leader, had a mixed round with three bogeys and five birdies.

Aaron Rai is one shot further back on 11-under overall while Adrien Saddier of France is just ahead of Harrington on 10-under.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Further down the leaderboard, Jonathan Caldwell is on six-under, while Gavin Moynihan [+1], and Cormac Sharvin [+1] are unlikely to make the cut. Niall Kearney has withdrawn.

Follow the live leaderboard here

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!