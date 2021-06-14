BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 14 June 2021
Watch: Astonishing long-range Patrik Schick goal doubles Czechs' lead against Scotland

The striker may have just sewn up the Goal of the Tournament award already.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 14 Jun 2021, 3:30 PM
47 minutes ago 2,548 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5466447

CZECH REPUBLIC STRIKER Patrik Schick may have tied up the Goal of the Tournament award at Euro 2020 already, with a stunning long-range goal against Scotland at Hampden Park. 

The Bayer Leverkusen striker had already given his side the lead with a header just before half-time, and then doubled that advantage in audacious style on the 52-minute mark. 

Jack Hendry’s long-range shot was blocked and broke into Schick’s path, who allowed the ball run over the halfway line before whipping an outrageous first-time effort over the retreating David Marshall. 

Enjoy it below:

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

