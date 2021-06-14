Watch: Astonishing long-range Patrik Schick goal doubles Czechs' lead against Scotland

CZECH REPUBLIC STRIKER Patrik Schick may have tied up the Goal of the Tournament award at Euro 2020 already, with a stunning long-range goal against Scotland at Hampden Park.
The Bayer Leverkusen striker had already given his side the lead with a header just before half-time, and then doubled that advantage in audacious style on the 52-minute mark.
Jack Hendry’s long-range shot was blocked and broke into Schick’s path, who allowed the ball run over the halfway line before whipping an outrageous first-time effort over the retreating David Marshall.
Enjoy it below:
