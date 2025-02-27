'Some guys fade away, those guys have got better and more important in some ways'

PAUL O’CONNELL HAS praised the longevity and influence of Cian Healy, Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony following this morning’s news that the trio will step away from international rugby in the coming weeks.

Earlier today, all three players announced they will retire from international rugby following the conclusion of the Six Nations championship.

O’Mahony, 35, and Healy, 37, will both retire from professional rugby at the end of the season, while Murray, 35, is set to pursue a playing opportunity abroad following the conclusion of his Munster contract in July.

O’Connell shared a dressing room with all three during his own playing career, lining out alongside Murray and O’Mahony with both Ireland and Munster, while playing alongside Healy at Test level.

“It’s been amazing in this era to stay playing for as long as they have, to stay as important to the teams they play in for as long as they have is probably the big thing,” O’Connell said.

Some guys fade away, those guys have got better and better and more important in some ways.

“I suppose you just can’t beat experience sometimes, to have seen the picture so many times makes you better with what unfolds in front of you and those guys are particularly good at it.

“So the caps they’ve accumulated, big games, big moments, they’ve come back from injuries, they’ve come back from setbacks with their provinces and with Ireland and they’re a great example to the rest of the team.”

The Ireland forwards coach said the three Test centurions have played a key part in the development of younger players and creating a strong squad environment.

Paul O'Connell. Andrew Conan / INPHO Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO

“One of the big things they give us at the moment is how much they enjoy it, like it’s a nice thing when you’re a young player and you see an old player and how much fun he has when he’s in camp, even though it’s not new to him any more.

“We’ve been in Carton House since they started so it’s all pretty familiar to them and I think how much they enjoy it, how much they enjoy hanging around with the lads, how much it means to them to play for the team and how much they show that on the big days is great.

“As an ex-player even it’s nice to see that they love it maybe as much as you did as well, so it makes you believe that you’re kind of right that you felt this team was really important.

“So it’s been incredible and I think they’re a great example to the young players. They get on great with guys from all across the provinces, that’s the nice thing about them as well. Some of them, they’re best mates in the team are probably from other provinces, so it’s a great example for when other players come into the squad.”