Juventus 'very fond' of Pogba amid rumours of return from United

JUVENTUS ARE “VERY fond” of Paul Pogba admits the club’ sporting director Fabio Paratici, but no decision has been taken on whether to move for the Manchester United midfielder.

A return to Turin has been mooted for Pogba, who used a commercial gig last week to say he feels it is time for a “new challenge” away from Manchester United.

Pogba left Juve for United in the summer of 2016, for a record-breaking fee of €100 million (£89 million), having initially joined the Italian club from United in 2012. He may now be set to tread that path a second time, and Juve would be happy to throw open their doors for a familiar face but no plans involving the 26-year-old have been pieced together as yet.

Juventus are also reported to be interested in signing another French midfielder – Adrien Rabiot of Paris Saint-Germain. Rabiot is out of contract with PSG having fallen out with the club, and is therefore available on a free transfer.

He too is yet to be officially approached by Juventus.

Sporting director Paratici told reporters when quizzed on links to the two players that “Pogba and Rabiot are two good players.

“Pogba we are very fond of, but he is a player of Manchester United.

“On Rabiot there are so many teams, we are not looking only at him.”

Juventus today unveiled Maurizio Sarri as their new manager, replacing Max Allegri. Sarri returns to Serie A following a one-year dalliance with Chelsea, having previously coached Napoli.