Friday 19 April, 2019
Family, friends and GAA stars salute Mayo native set for landmark 150th AFL appearance on Sunday

Pearce Hanley will become the fifth Irish player to hit the 150 mark.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 19 Apr 2019, 9:54 AM
1 hour ago 2,969 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4599745

MAYO’S PEARCE HANLEY reaches a special milestone this weekend in Australia as he is set to make his 150th appearance in the AFL on Sunday.

AFL SAINTS SUNS Pearce Hanley in action for the Gold Coast Suns against St Kilda last month. Source: AAP/PA Images

Hanley has been selected for Gold Coast Suns for Sunday’s clash against Adelaide Crows (6.40am Irish time) in what will be a landmark game for the 30-year-old.

And to mark the occasion his club produced this special tribute video with Hanley’s family and friends, including his brother Cian and fellow Mayo footballers Andy Moran and David Drake, saluting him for his achievement.

Source: GoldCoastFC/YouTube

Hanley will become the fifth Irish player to reach that landmark with Laois man Zach Tuohy the most recent when he achieved it with Geelong twelve months ago.

Late Melbourne team-mates Jim Stynes and Sean Wight made 264 and 150 appearances respectively while Tadhg Kennelly played 197 times for Sydney Swans.

Hanley began his AFL career in 2008 after joining the Brisbane Lions, going on to play 129 games for the club before he moved to Gold Coast Suns at the close of the 2016 season. 

Last year the Ballaghaderreen native found his campaign disrupted by injury as he damaged his shoulder and hamstring but he has returned to action this season, lining out and helping Gold Coast Suns claim three victories in their four games to date.

