Pep Guardiola frustrated as Man City fail to cash in on chances at Sunderland

PEP GUARDIOLA WAS left frustrated after Manchester City failed to take advantage of numerous chances as they were held to a goalless draw against Sunderland.

City had an early goal chalked off when Bernardo Silva was ruled to be offside after firing home from a corner.

An entertaining meeting between the two sides unfolded as Brian Brobbey and Erling Haaland both had efforts saved before Trai Hume headed over in the final stages of the first half.

Savinho had two chances at the start of the second half and Eliezer Mayenda had a shot saved by Donnarumma before Josko Gvardiol had two great opportunities, with a header saved by Roefs and he then hit the post with 16 minutes of normal time to go.

A point means City sit four points adrift of league leaders Arsenal, but Guardiola was still pleased with his team’s display.

He said: “Really good game, especially the second half. The first half was really tight, the chances we missed to score a goal in the six-yard box.

“We had many there, we had good actions against a fantastic team but I’m so proud and delighted of the way we played in this difficult stadium against a difficult opponent.

“We did everything to win, but in the end we couldn’t do it.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the game. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The sides also met last month, where City claimed a 3-0 win at the Etihad, but a draw at the Stadium of Light means the Black Cats extend their unbeaten league run at home to 10 games.

Speaking about Sunderland, Guardiola said: “Really good, a surprise, but we created a lot.

“I don’t know if teams are able to come here and create what we create. Even the first half, marginally offside and we had one or two.

“They had two transitions because our shape to attack was not correct. We talked before the game, the second half we adjusted. When you are – I don’t know how many times – five, six, seven times in the six-yard box, should score a goal.

“We played miles better than Nottingham Forest and today we could not win, it happens. Now it’s recovery because we have two days to the Chelsea game and we’ll go for it.”

Regis Le Bris was pleased with another valuable point as Sunderland continue their impressive run this season, where they sit seventh at the halfway mark.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Black Cats boss said: “One more good point against one of the best teams in Europe. With many threats, they can score from everywhere, from different phases. So I think we defended well.

“We were bold to press high, a bit more consistent in the midblock. In the defensive third, we were consistent.

“With the ball I think we showed many good things as well. We struggled when we played away against City to escape their counter-press, they were impressive.

“They were good today, but I think we were better. I think this point helped us to manage the ball and to breathe because it’s important to have the ball, we created chances as well. Our low build-up was good as well during the first-half.”