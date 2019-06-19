Irish back Nelson named in Canada squad after Ulster release

FORMER ULSTER utility back Peter Nelson has been named in Canada’s squad for the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup, with Cork native Shane O’Leary also named in the panel.

Nelson, who was released by Ulster at the end of last season, receives his first international call-up by Canadian head coach Kingsley Jones for the tournament against USA, Fiji and Tonga.

Nelson made 60 appearances for Ulster. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

He qualifies for Les Rouges through his Canadian grandmother.

The 26-year-old played 60 times for Ulster after making his debut against Leinster back in 2011, and the Dungannon native had played across a number of positions at his native province, including out-half, fullback and centre, during his eight years at the club.

Nelson, who previously represented Ireland U20s and the Emerging Ireland side, is one of three uncapped players in the Canada squad, alongside Andrew Quattrin and Travis Larsen.

Former Connacht out-half O’Leary will also hope to push his case for World Cup selection next month after playing an important role in Canada’s qualification for Japan 2019.

The 26-year-old, currently playing his rugby with Championship side Nottingham, has won 10 caps since making his international debut against Georgia back in June 2017.

“The PNC will be good preparation for us,” head coach Jones said.

It’s a great opportunity for guys to cement their place on that World Cup team but is also an opportunity for other guys to put their hand up and prove that they’re that right man to be selected.

Canada, who will face Leo Cullen’s Leinster in a friendly fixture on 24 August in Ontario as part of their World Cup preparations, are in a pool with Italy, New Zealand, South Africa and Namibia.

Jones’ side open their Pacific Nations Cup campaign against USA in Colorado on 27 July, before further outings against Fiji [2 August] and Tonga [8 August].

Dylan Fawsitt, AJ MacGinty, Paul Mullen, John Quill and Paddy Ryan have all been named in the Eagles’ extended World Cup training panel.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!