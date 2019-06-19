This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 19 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish back Nelson named in Canada squad after Ulster release

The 26-year-old could make his international debut in next month’s Pacific Nations Cup.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 9:17 AM
1 hour ago 1,615 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4688656

FORMER ULSTER utility back Peter Nelson has been named in Canada’s squad for the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup, with Cork native Shane O’Leary also named in the panel.

Nelson, who was released by Ulster at the end of last season, receives his first international call-up by Canadian head coach Kingsley Jones for the tournament against USA, Fiji and Tonga.

Peter Nelson Nelson made 60 appearances for Ulster. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

He qualifies for Les Rouges through his Canadian grandmother. 

The 26-year-old played 60 times for Ulster after making his debut against Leinster back in 2011, and the Dungannon native had played across a number of positions at his native province, including out-half, fullback and centre, during his eight years at the club. 

Nelson, who previously represented Ireland U20s and the Emerging Ireland side, is one of three uncapped players in the Canada squad, alongside Andrew Quattrin and Travis Larsen.

Former Connacht out-half O’Leary will also hope to push his case for World Cup selection next month after playing an important role in Canada’s qualification for Japan 2019.

The 26-year-old, currently playing his rugby with Championship side Nottingham, has won 10 caps since making his international debut against Georgia back in June 2017.

“The PNC will be good preparation for us,” head coach Jones said.

It’s a great opportunity for guys to cement their place on that World Cup team but is also an opportunity for other guys to put their hand up and prove that they’re that right man to be selected.

Canada, who will face Leo Cullen’s Leinster in a friendly fixture on 24 August in Ontario as part of their World Cup preparations, are in a pool with Italy, New Zealand, South Africa and Namibia. 

Jones’ side open their Pacific Nations Cup campaign against USA in Colorado on 27 July, before further outings against Fiji [2 August] and Tonga [8 August].

Dylan Fawsitt, AJ MacGinty, Paul Mullen, John Quill and Paddy Ryan have all been named in the Eagles’ extended World Cup training panel. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie