Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 20 January 2022
Advertisement

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ‘completely healthy’ after medical issue

The Gabon international was sent home early from the Africa Cup of Nations due to cardiac lesions.

By Press Association Thursday 20 Jan 2022, 7:50 PM
35 minutes ago 360 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5660423
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Image: PA
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Image: PA

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG  has allayed fears over his health by insisting his heart is “absolutely fine” after he had to return prematurely from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Arsenal forward has endured a tumultuous couple of months and not played for the Premier League side since the start of December due to a disciplinary breach.

Aubameyang was set for a big role with Gabon at the AFCON, but tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in January and was subsequently sent back to his club early following “cardiac lesions” being reported by his national team.

In a post on Instagram, the 32-year-old wrote: “I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I’m very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I’m completely healthy!!

“Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I’m already back at it.”

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta stripped Aubameyang of the Arsenal captaincy in December following a disciplinary breach, which followed a similar incident at the beginning of 2021.

After being given permission to join up with Gabon early in preparation for the AFCON, Aubameyang contracted coronavirus alongside international colleague Mario Lemina.

Footage on social media had shown the pair out together in Dubai in the lead up to the tournament in Senegal.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Once fully recovered from Covid-19, Aubameyang’s participation in the biennial competition was further delayed after Gabon revealed tests on him and Lemina showed “cardiac lesions” which sparked fears over the health of the ex-Borussia Dortmund player.

The Gabon Football Federation made Aubameyang available for his club to do further examinations and Arteta confirmed on Wednesday his player was undergoing tests with the Gunners in addition to seeing a specialist.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Andy Farrell’s exciting-looking Six Nations squad; Jason Jenkins’ unexpected interprovincial move; and Bernard’s former player at Grenoble, Jordan Michallet, who passed away tragically this week aged 29

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie