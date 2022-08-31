Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 31 August 2022
Barcelona's Aubameyang suffers injured jaw during violent robbery at his home

The Barcelona striker says he expects to recover ‘in no time.’

By AFP
Image: Gerard Franco

BARCELONA STRIKER PIERRE-Emerick Aubameyang has said his jaw was injured during a violent armed robbery at his home but he expects to recover “in no time”.

“On Sunday night some violent cowards broke into our home and threatened my family and my children, just to steal some stuff,” the Gabon international tweeted.

“They injured my jaw but I will recover in no time, and thank God no one else was physically harmed,” the 33-year-old added.

“The feeling that we are no longer safe in our own home is hard to understand and describe, but as a family, we will overcome this and stand stronger than ever.”

At least four men broke into Aubameyang’s home in Castelldefels, near Barcelona. They entered through the garden, and threatened the player and his wife with guns and iron bars, and hit him, Spanish media reported Monday.

The thieves fled by car after forcing the Gabon international to open a safe and making off with jewels that were inside, according to the reports.

The incident comes as Aubameyang is linked with a return to the Premier League after interest from Chelsea.

He joined Barcelona in February from Arsenal after reportedly having fallen out with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta due to disciplinary breaches.

Several high profile footballers in Spain have been robbed though most of these break-ins occur while the stars are playing.

Earlier this month police recovered Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski’s watch, which was stolen as the player signed autographs before a training session.

– © AFP 2022

