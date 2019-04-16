This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Player ratings: How did Man United and Barcelona fare?

Give us your thoughts on this evening’s Champions League second leg.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 9:59 PM
11 minutes ago 1,039 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4595247

David De Gea

6

Phil Jones

6

 

Victor Lindelof

6

Chris Smalling

6

Ashley Young

6

Fred

6

Scott McTominay

6

Paul Pogba

6

Jesse Lingard

6

Marcus Rashford

6

Anthony Martial

6

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

6

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

6

Gerard Pique

6

Clement Lenglet

6

Jordi Alba

6

Sergi Roberto

6

Sergio Busquets

6

Ivan Rakitic

6

Arthur

6

Philippe Coutinho

6

Lionel Messi

6

Luis Suarez

6

Ernesto Valverde

6

Man United substitutes: Martial for Diogo Dalot ’65, Rashford for Romelu Lukaku ’73, Lingard for Alexis Sanchez ’80.
Barcelona substitutes: Roberto for Nélson Semedo ’71, Arthur for Arturo Vidal ’75, Coutinho for Ousmane Dembele ’81.

