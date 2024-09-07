Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against England

Caoimhin Kelleher: Made a couple of good saves to deny Harry Kane and Jarrod Bowen, and couldn’t be faulted for either goal. 6

Seamus Coleman: Made a decent block to deny Harry Kane and dealt reasonably well with the pace of Anthony Gordon, but couldn’t get close enough to Jack Grealish for the second goal before going off injured after the break. 6

Nathan Collins: Made a couple of decent blocks to keep the scoreline down but there were few of his characteristic marauding runs forward as Ireland generally struggled with the ball. 6

Dara O’Shea: Could possibly have done more for the first goal as the defence was cut open far too easily, but O’Shea was one of Ireland’s more solid and composed performers overall. 6

Matt Doherty: Just didn’t have much of an impact down the right and it was no surprise when he was replaced by Jason Knight early in the second half. 5

Robbie Brady: One of Ireland’s main problems was giving the ball away cheaply and Brady unfortunately was one of the biggest culprits. His set pieces also didn’t have the impact Heimir Hallgrímsson would have hoped for. 5

Jayson Molumby: Ran his heart out as ever but lacked the quality to genuinely compete with England’s superior midfield. 5

Will Smallbone: Ireland were completely outclassed in midfield with Smallbone invariably struggling to influence the game. 5

Chiedozie Ogbene: Ireland’s best player and a deserved man-of-the-match winner for the hosts. Carried the ball really well at times and put in some good crosses that on another day might have resulted in a goal. 7

Sammie Szmodics: Tested Jordan Pickford with one shot early in the first half and shot narrowly wide in the second. Still waiting for his first international goal but looked like the most likely Irish attacker to find the net. 6

Adam Idah: Had a difficult task and was often isolated up top, but there were times when he could have held the ball up better and couldn’t direct a header on target in the first half. 5

Subs: The likes of Jason Knight, Kasey McAteer, Jake O’Brien, Alan Browne and Evan Ferguson all struggled to invigorate a tepid second half. 5