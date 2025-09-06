Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Hungary

Caoimhín Kelleher: Can’t be blamed for the goals and didn’t have too much to do otherwise, bar one or two saves you’d expect him to make. 6

Nathan Collins: Made a couple of sloppy passes as Ireland started nervously, and his marking could have been better as Roland Sallai headed home the second goal. He was an asset in attack, though, and had a hand in the first goal. 5

Matt Doherty: Could have done better for the opening goal as he failed to fully clear and then played Barnabás Varga onside as he attempted to get out, and will also be disappointed with the second. 4

Dara O’Shea: Came close to heading home a dramatic winner in the dying moments and was generally solid enough despite the defence conceding two goals. 6

Jake O’Brien: Had one or two decent moments in attack, such as the cross for Finn Azaz’s half chance in the first half, but you still feel like at times he looks like a centre-half playing right-back. 5

Josh Cullen: Had a couple of decent passes but struggled to impose himself on the game and was withdrawn as Ireland attempted to mount a late comeback. 5

Jason Knight: Drove Ireland forward in the second half and produced a couple of nice passes. 6

Ryan Manning: Arguably Ireland’s best player on the night. The Galway native created numerous chances in both halves, and his deliveries into the area regularly caused Hungary problems. 7

Finn Azaz: Miscontrolled the ball for Hungary’s opening goal and didn’t really offer enough in attack, failing to finish a low Jake O’Brien cross in the first half. You still feel like he has more to offer at international level. 5

Sammie Szmodics: Had a couple of audacious attempts and did well to head it back across the area for the first goal before being replaced by Mikey Johnston in the 78th minute after a hard-working performance on and off the ball. 6

Evan Ferguson: Was quiet enough in the first half, but got the crucial goal to get Ireland back in the game — his sixth in 23 appearances at international level. 6

Subs: Heimir Hallgrímsson made a couple of bold attacking changes as Ireland chased an equaliser, and it ultimately paid off as substitute Adam Idah headed home the all-important goal. The likes of Mikey Johnston and Chiedozie Ogbene also made an impact from the bench. 7