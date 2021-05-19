BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 19 May 2021
Advertisement

Pogba, Diallo display Palestine flag after Man United match

Leicester players Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana also showed support for the Palestinians after Saturday’s 1-0 win.

By AFP Wednesday 19 May 2021, 8:43 AM
40 minutes ago 5,695 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5441205
Manchester United's Paul Pogba (left) and Amad Diallo hold up the flag of Palestine.
Image: PA
Manchester United's Paul Pogba (left) and Amad Diallo hold up the flag of Palestine.
Manchester United's Paul Pogba (left) and Amad Diallo hold up the flag of Palestine.
Image: PA

PAUL POGBA and Manchester United team-mate Amad Diallo held up a Palestine flag on the Old Trafford pitch after Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Fulham.

United midfielder Pogba appeared to be given the flag by a fan as the players made their way around the pitch during the traditional lap of honour after their last home game of the Premier League season.

French World Cup winner Pogba and Ivorian winger Diallo, both Muslim, displayed the flag in support of Palestine, with around 10,000 fans watching on after coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Israel’s intense bombing campaign on Gaza has killed 213 Palestinians, including 61 children, and wounded more than 1,400 people in Gaza in over a week of fighting against Islamist group Hamas, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

The death toll on the Israeli side rose to 12 when a volley of rockets fired by Hamas killed two Thai nationals working in southern Israel.

Thousands of protesters marched in support of Palestinians on Saturday in major European cities including London, Berlin, Madrid and Paris, as the worst violence in years raged between Israel and militants in Gaza.

Leicester players Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana showed support for the Palestinians after Saturday’s 1-0 win against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

English midfielder Choudhury and French defender Fofana were seen holding a Palestinian flag on the pitch at Wembley.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

A social media post from Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny showing his support for the Palestinian people has been hit by a backlash from Jewish fans.

The Egyptian posted on his Twitter account: “My heart and my soul and my support for you Palestine.”

Arsenal confirmed to Sky Sports that they have spoken with Elneny after concerns about the post were raised from one of the club’s sponsors, coffee maker Lavazza. 

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie