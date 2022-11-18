Poll: Who is going to be top scorer at the World Cup?

Membership : Access or Sign Up
Harry Kane won the Golden Boot in 2018.

40 minutes ago 576 Views 0 Comments
Golden Boot: Harry Kane was top scorer in 2018.
Image: Mike Egerton

KICK-OFF IS FAST approaching in Qatar.

Amidst no shortage of controversy, the 2022 World Cup gets underway on Sunday when the hosts face Ecuador in the opener.

The big questions in the build-up to every tournament are — of course – who will win it, and who will finish up as top scorer?

France were champions in 2018, but Harry Kane of England won the Golden Boot. The Tottenham striker hit six goals overall, though his side bowed out to Croatia in the semi-finals.

Will it be Kane again, or another big name like Mbappe, Messi, Neymar, Benzema or Ronaldo? Or will it be someone completely different? 

Have your say in the poll, and leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who is going to be top scorer at the World Cup?


Poll Results:

Other (87)
Kylian Mbappe (67)
Lionel Messi (62)
Karim Benzema (58)
Neymar (37)
Harry Kane (35)
Cristiano Ronaldo (11)







For the latest news coverage on the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, see here >

The42 Team

