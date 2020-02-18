Irish-eligible Harness scores as Portsmouth reach cup final after thriller with Exeter

PORTSMOUTH HAVE REACHED the Leasing.com Trophy final (better known as the FA Trophy) following a wild finish to the second leg of their semi-final at home to Exeter City.

The game was scoreless from the first leg and remained so until the 79th minute, when captain Jake Taylor volleyed Exeter in front. Marcus Harness – who has declared for Ireland and been scouted although not yet selected by Mick McCarthy – equalised with four minutes of normal time remaining when he steered home the rebound of a blocked Ronan Curtis shot.

More drama followed – Christian Burgess scored an own goal in the 89th minute to seemingly set Exeter up once again…but Pompey equalised for a second time in the first minute of stoppage time with Cameron McGeehan’s deflected effort.

Then, in the 96th minute, John Marquis headed in his 13th goal of the season to send holders Pompey back to Wembley, where they will face either Newport and Salford City.