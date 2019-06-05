VARsical scenes as Portugal have penalty ruled out in favour of a Swiss penalty up the other end

PORTUGAL WERE LEFT fuming in the 55th minute of their Uefa Nations League semi-final when they were awarded a penalty only to see it reversed when the referee consulted with VAR and gave a penalty to Switzerland for an incident on the other side of the pitch.

In an end-to-end exchange, the Swiss were first to cry foul when midfielder Steven Zuber hit the deck following a minor collision with Nélson Semedo, the Portuguese defender unintentionally clipping the Stuttgart man’s left leg and causing him to trip over himself as he attempted to latch onto a cross from deep.

German referee Felix Brych signalled as though the incident would be reviewed but allowed for play to continue in the meantime, and so Portugal broke.

They led 1-0 at this juncture and it was Bernardo Silva who won their penalty. The Manchester City star took possession from Cristiano Ronaldo and cut back inside near the six-yard box before Fabian Schar felled him with a sloppy challenge.

Brych on this occasion pointed to the spot but immediately informed the protesting Swiss that he still intended to review their own appeal from just over 20 seconds earlier.

After a two-and-a-half-minute break in play and several replays, Brych concluded that Semedo’s slight coming together with Zuber was enough to warrant a penalty in its own right, chalking off Portugal’s and pointing towards the opposite spot.

Ricardo Rodriguez levelled from 12 yards, squeezing the ball past Rui Patricio to a chorus of jeers.