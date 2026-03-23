Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Czechia?

Goalkeeper/defence

SEEMINGLY ONE OF the more straightforward selection decisions for Heimir Hallgrímsson.

Caoimhín Kelleher is set to continue in goals on the back of an impressive debut campaign for Brentford. The 27-year-old has appeared in all but one of the Bees’ Premier League games this season.

There is no expected change to the back three that started the Portugal and Hungary games in the last window. That means Nathal Collins, Jake O’Brien and Dara O’Shea are set to remain in the team.

All three players have been regulars at the back this season for Brentford, Everton and Ipswich Town, respectively.

John Egan and Jimmy Dunne have been fringe players under Hallgrímsson and are not expected to start, regardless of both enjoying decent seasons in the Championship with Hull City and QPR.

Similarly, it would be a major surprise if James Abankwah were to make a full international debut, despite the 22-year-old impressing at Watford this season.

All three of these players may appear off the bench, particularly if Ireland have a lead to defend in the second half.

Wing-backs

Ireland’s Seamus Coleman. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

With Matt Doherty absent from the squad and Festy Ebosele suspended, Ireland aren’t blessed with too many natural right wing-backs. Jimmy Dunne, Alan Browne, James Abankwah and Chiedozie Ogbene could all potentially do a job there, but their primary positions are elsewhere on the pitch.

That means Seamus Coleman will probably retain his starting position.

The 37-year-old played against both Portugal and Hungary last November, completing 90 minutes in the match with Roberto Martinez’s side.

Whether the Everton player can do so again remains to be seen. He has started just once this season in the Premier League, against Man United in November, when he went off injured after 10 minutes, and has not played at senior level since then. His only other two top-flight appearances were late cameos off the bench.

On the left-hand side, with Liam Scales suspended, it looks like a toss-up between Ryan Manning and Robbie Brady.

Manning has had a decent season at Southampton, who sit just inside the Championship playoff places in sixth.

The 29-year-old has made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Saints, scoring six goals.

By contrast, Brady has barely played for Preston, with injury problems a major factor.

The 34-year-old has featured for a total of 34 minutes in all competitions. He came off the bench in the games against Millwall in February and Norwich earlier this month.

Particularly if Coleman starts on the right, Hallgrímsson may consider it too big a risk to play two veteran wing-backs with very little first-team football under their belt.

So Manning may be preferred to Brady, but it’s not impossible to imagine the latter emerging from the bench to add more creativity and set-piece threat if Ireland need a goal in the latter stages.

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Midfield

Jayson Molumby of Ireland. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The most difficult area of the team to predict. Ever since making his first competitive start against Serbia in 2021, Josh Cullen has been a virtual ever-present for Ireland when fit.

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old Burnley star has been ruled out of the playoffs after sustaining an ACL injury in December.

And interestingly, the most obvious direct replacement for Cullen, Conor Coventry, has been omitted from the squad, despite making his debut off the bench against Portugal.

Cullen was the only Irish midfielder to start both the Hungary and Portugal games. Jack Taylor featured alongside him in the latter, and Jayson Molumby was entrusted in the former.

West Brom star Molumby probably would have featured in both fixtures, but missed the encounter with the Portuguese through suspension.

Having been omitted from the September camp, Molumby has impressed since winning his place back in October.

The 26-year-old has been a regular in the Championship, featuring 37 times in all competitions, albeit for a West Brom side hovering perilously close to the relegation zone.

The Waterford native played the first 60 minutes in Budapest before being replaced by Johnny Kenny as Ireland threw caution to the wind, and is expected to retain his starting spot.

Who plays alongside him is less certain.

Jason Knight is probably the slight favourite — he has acquired more minutes under Hallgrímsson than any of the other available midfielders in the squad. He has also been a regular for a Bristol City side who are 16th in the Championship, playing 31 times in all competitions.

Picking an uncapped Bosun Lawal would be a major curveball, especially as his club boss at Stoke City, Mark Robins, has described him in recent days as “not fit” and “not ready”.

Selecting Alan Browne from the outset would be a similarly dramatic elevation. The Corkonian had only featured in one of Hallgrímsson’s squads before his recall for this week’s fixture. It has coincided with an improvement in fortunes and regular game time at loan club Middlesbrough.

Browne has played 33 times in all competitions for the Championship promotion hopefuls, and what’s notable is that he has featured in several positions this season. The 30-year-old has been deployed at least once in defensive midfield, attacking midfield, central midfield, right-back, centre-back and right midfield.

Knight and Molumby are quite similar in that they both ideally like to play as an 8 alongside a more defensive midfielder, such as Cullen. So it’s not inconceivable that Hallgrímsson favours the more versatile Browne over one of that duo.

Jack Taylor also can’t be discounted. Hallgrímsson trusted him to play the first 68 minutes of the Portugal game, where he acquitted himself relatively well.

It was not enough to see him keep his place in Budapest, but he did replace Cullen in the 80th minute of that game.

Yet the 27-year-old doesn’t always start for an Ipswich side that are challenging for promotion to the Premier League, and that issue may count against him. He has played the fewest club minutes of any Irish central midfielder in the squad this season — 1,840 compared to Lawal (1,981), Browne (2,059), Molumby (2,402) and Knight (2,442).

Attack

Ireland’s Finn Azaz. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Barring a disastrous last-minute injury, Troy Parrott will undoubtedly lead the line against Czechia.

After his five goals in two games against Portugal and Hungary, the 24-year-old is now widely considered indispensable and undroppable.

Even if Evan Ferguson were available for this window, it’s hard to imagine the in-form AZ Alkmaar star not being in the team.

And with 28 goals from 41 appearances at club level, it is hard to remember another recent example of an Irish attacker having as impressive a season.

Fellow strikers Adam Idah and Johnny Kenny are not expected to start but may well be utilised from the bench, as both players were in Budapest.

The attacking midfield roles are less predictable.

Finn Azaz will probably get the nod. He played 79 minutes against Portugal and completed 90 in Hungary, laying on a well-executed assist for Parrott’s crucial second goal in the latter game.

Chiedozie Ogbene also started both games, but whether he does so in Prague on Thursday is doubtful.

After winning the penalty from which Parrott scored his first goal, the 28-year-old had to go off injured in the 53rd minute against Hungary.

Since then, Ogbene has made only three appearances for loan club Sheffield United, all from the bench.

Starting the former Limerick player would be a big call given his lack of minutes, and using his pace and physicality in the latter stages against a tiring Czech side may be the wiser option.

Picking uncapped Harvey Vale from the outset also seems unlikely, even if the 22-year-old has had a decent season in the Championship, featuring 21 times and scoring three goals. But the QPR man is another useful option off the bench.

So Sammie Szmodics seems like the most likely starter. He has been in decent form for a Derby team who are just outside the Championship playoff places, with two goals in his last six appearances, after leaving Ipswich on loan in January, with manager Kieran McKenna claiming the decision was “in the best interests of group dynamic”.

The 30-year-old received criticism in October for pulling out of back-to-back international windows, but the player emphatically rejected any doubts over his commitment to the cause.

Of course, this minor controversy will be promptly forgotten if Szmodics can deliver in Prague and substantially help Ireland on their road to World Cup qualification.

Possible Ireland XI: Caoimhín Kelleher; Nathan Collins, Jake O’Brien, Dara O’Shea; Seamus Coleman, Ryan Manning; Jayson Molumby, Jason Knight; Finn Azaz, Sammie Szmodics; Troy Parrott.

Republic of Ireland squad for World Cup play-offs

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Mark Travers (Everton), Josh Keeley (Luton Town).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Jimmy Dunne (QPR), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jake O’Brien (Everton), John Egan (Hull City), James Abankwah (Watford), Liam Scales (Celtic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Ryan Manning (Southampton).

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Bosun Lawal (Stoke City), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Alan Browne (Middlesbrough), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Finn Azaz (Southampton), Harvey Vale (QPR).

Attackers: Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Johnny Kenny (Bolton Wanderers, on loan from Celtic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United, on loan from Ipswich Town), Sammie Szmodics (Derby County, on loan from Ipswich Town)