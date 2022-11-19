'He's got a bright future' - Praise for Ireland's latest 18-year-old debutant

ON THURSDAY, Evan Ferguson became one of Ireland’s youngest-ever players after replacing Alan Browne in the 88th minute of the 2-1 loss to Norway.

The Meath native joined a prestigious list, which includes Robbie Keane, David O’Leary, Jimmy Holmes, Liam Brady, and Troy Parrott, of players who were 18 or under upon making their senior international bow.

It is further recognition for a footballer whose rise has been hugely impressive since his Bohemians debut aged 14.

At Brighton, the club he joined in January of last year, Ferguson is highly thought of at youth level, even making a Premier League appearance back in February and often featuring on the bench for the first team.

“Evan’s an excellent talent, and he’s a top guy too, seems like his feet are firmly on the ground,” Irish centre-back Dara O’Shea told reporters after the Norway game. “So I can imagine he’s going to have a long career and a good one at that.

“In training, he’s been really good, really buzzing. You wouldn’t really think he’s the age he is, he’s come in and he’s made that sort of impact, which is just positive.”

Perhaps anticipating that the hype that will intensify as a result of this week’s development, Stephen Kenny by contrast spoke about the youngster with a degree of caution.

“We’d only a couple of training days so it’s difficult to take a whole lot from that but obviously he’s shown a lot of promise over the last couple of years and it’s early days for him. He’s got his chance because of injuries to a few strikers so it’s just one of those situations, that’s how a lot of people get their opportunities and we’ll see how that goes.”

“Obviously it’s his first camp, he’s such a young lad,” added fellow forward Callum Robinson. “I asked him how old he is and he said 18.

“He’s got a bright future, but he’s got to work hard at his club and keep working hard here to do well in front of the gaffer.

“He has obviously done well at club level to get his opportunity but he has fitted in well. I think we’ve got a good group of lads here who will take on young players, and as you’ve seen over the last two or three years there have been so many young players that have come into the first-team, come into the seniors.

“We have all welcomed them and they have all flourished in the team, and I think that is a credit to the senior players that do that.”

Robinson also noted that Ferguson, already a sizeable presence, is a very different type of forward to himself and the other two strikers in the current Ireland squad, Michael Obafemi and Chiedozie Ogbene

“It’s another weapon for us. I don’t think we’ve got a striker like him. I haven’t seen much of him, two or three days, and I see him in the leagues now and again.

“It’s tough, he’s 18, and he’s got a way to go. There is no pressure. He has got so much that he needs to work on to be that finished article. But it’s nice to have him and I think the main thing for him at 18 in the senior squad is it’s an achievement for him and his family.”

Robinson and Obafemi were giving the nod to start up front against Norway, with the latter’s usual strike partner, Troy Parrott, out injured.

The Cardiff star admitted it will take a while for the two players to really gel.

“Me and Mikey, we haven’t had the opportunity to play together. I think it definitely can work because we’ve got different qualities. He’s quick, strong, and in behind, and I’m more to feet and in pockets, I like to find people as well as scoring goals.

“Yeah, we’ve got to play together a lot more for it to work but in the second half, we definitely combined a little bit and got closer, which helped.

“[At half-time, Kenny] just said for me and Mike to get closer and he wanted more from the wing backs because when you play in a back five, wing-backs are definitely important to help the forward players in the final third.

“So he just wanted a little bit more from the wing backs and for myself and Michael to get a little bit more connected and get closer to each other.”