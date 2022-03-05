Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 5 March 2022
Advertisement

Newcastle continue revival, Brentford down Norwich, and Villa blow away Saints

The Magpies’ day was made even better as a host of clubs in the relegation battle slipped to defeats.

By Press Association Saturday 5 Mar 2022, 5:30 PM
27 minutes ago 451 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5702255
Ryan Fraser celebrates his goal.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Ryan Fraser celebrates his goal.
Ryan Fraser celebrates his goal.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NEWCASTLE CONTINUED THEIR Premier League revival with a win over Brighton – their fifth victory in six games.

Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar struck as Eddie Howe’s side fought off a concerted Brighton fightback, winning 2-1 after Seagulls skipper Lewis Dunk reduced the arrears.

Jacob Murphy’s pass left defender Marc Cucurella trailing in his wake before lifting a shot over Robert Sanchez, and although his attempt came back off the upright, Fraser was on hand to give the home side an early lead.

Only two more minutes had elapsed when the visitors were hit again, this time when Schar climbed highest to head Fraser’s right-wing free-kick firmly past the keeper.”

Christian Eriksen took another positive step in his remarkable recovery as the Denmark international played the whole match for the Bees and had a hand in the first two goals, almost nine months on from his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 last summer.

It was Eriksen’s corner which helped set up Toney’s opener before a second set-piece forced a penalty early in the second half when Ben Gibson caught Pontus Jansson with a high foot.

Gibson’s misery was compounded soon after when he committed another foul inside the area and hat-trick hero Toney completed his treble.

Teemu Pukki hit a late consolation but Thomas Frank got the better of old boss Dean Smith, who could feel Norwich’s Premier League survival battle is almost lost.

5th-march-2022-carrow-road-norwich-norfolk-england-premier-league-football-norwich-versus-brentford-ivan-toney-of-brentford-celebrates-his-second-goal-from-the-penalty-spot-for-0-2-in-the-52n Ivan Toney scored a hat-trick for Brentford at Carrow Road. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Burnley, too, remain in the bottom three after losing 4-0 at home to Chelsea.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Elsewhere, Aston Villa built on a win at Brighton last week by thrashing Southampton 4-0 at Villa Park.

A fine finish from Ollie Watkins set the hosts on their way before Douglas Luiz ended a good team move on the stroke of half-time.

The result was wrapped up as Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings struck within two minutes of one another.

Crystal Palace picked up just a third away league win under Patrick Vieira with a 2-0 success at Wolves.

The away side were rewarded for a quick start as Jean-Philippe Mateta broke the deadlock, with Wilfried Zaha slotting home a penalty on 34 minutes to secure the win.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie