Newcastle continue revival, Brentford down Norwich, and Villa blow away Saints

NEWCASTLE CONTINUED THEIR Premier League revival with a win over Brighton – their fifth victory in six games.

Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar struck as Eddie Howe’s side fought off a concerted Brighton fightback, winning 2-1 after Seagulls skipper Lewis Dunk reduced the arrears.

Jacob Murphy’s pass left defender Marc Cucurella trailing in his wake before lifting a shot over Robert Sanchez, and although his attempt came back off the upright, Fraser was on hand to give the home side an early lead.

Only two more minutes had elapsed when the visitors were hit again, this time when Schar climbed highest to head Fraser’s right-wing free-kick firmly past the keeper.”

Christian Eriksen took another positive step in his remarkable recovery as the Denmark international played the whole match for the Bees and had a hand in the first two goals, almost nine months on from his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 last summer.

It was Eriksen’s corner which helped set up Toney’s opener before a second set-piece forced a penalty early in the second half when Ben Gibson caught Pontus Jansson with a high foot.

Gibson’s misery was compounded soon after when he committed another foul inside the area and hat-trick hero Toney completed his treble.

Teemu Pukki hit a late consolation but Thomas Frank got the better of old boss Dean Smith, who could feel Norwich’s Premier League survival battle is almost lost.

Ivan Toney scored a hat-trick for Brentford at Carrow Road. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Burnley, too, remain in the bottom three after losing 4-0 at home to Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa built on a win at Brighton last week by thrashing Southampton 4-0 at Villa Park.

A fine finish from Ollie Watkins set the hosts on their way before Douglas Luiz ended a good team move on the stroke of half-time.

The result was wrapped up as Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings struck within two minutes of one another.

Crystal Palace picked up just a third away league win under Patrick Vieira with a 2-0 success at Wolves.

The away side were rewarded for a quick start as Jean-Philippe Mateta broke the deadlock, with Wilfried Zaha slotting home a penalty on 34 minutes to secure the win.