Premier League round-up: Disappointment for Brentford's Irish crew after late penalty drama

Brighton 2-1 Brentford

BART VERBRUGGEN WAS the hero for Brighton after his stoppage-time penalty save from Igor Thiago earned a dramatic 2-1 home victory over Brentford.

The Seagulls had been set to taste defeat in Fabian Hurzeler’s 50th match in charge after Thiago’s ice-cool first-half spot-kick had the visitors in front.

Danny Welbeck’s 71st-minute leveller – after he missed out on an England recall this month – sparked a grandstand finish for Brighton with substitute Jack Hinshelwood able to complete the turnaround with six minutes left.

Further drama was to follow in stoppage-time as Maxim De Cuyper was penalised for holding onto Kevin Schade by referee Chris Kavanagh, but Thiago was unable to earn Brentford a share of the spoils.

The casual penalty technique of Thiago came back to bite the Brazil forward as Verbruggen declined to dive until the last moment and saved the spot-kick to spark wild celebrations at Amex Stadium.

Hurzeler watched from the stands after a third yellow card this season, while there was disappointment for the Bees Irish contingent, manager Keith Andrews, captain Nathan Collins and goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher.

Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace

Rob Edwards suffered a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in his first game in charge of Wolves via second-half goals from Daniel Munoz and Yeremy Pino.

Edwards left Middlesbrough to join Wolves 10 days ago but the change of manager did not stop them from suffering a 10th league defeat of the campaign.

The first period made for an entertaining battle from which Palace should have been on top, but Jean-Philippe Mateta’s one-on-one miss let the hosts off the hook.

Wolves looked good value to keep their first clean sheet of the season but Munoz’s opener sunk the confidence from an already depleted side before Pino produced a stunning strike to seal the points.

Wolves are still without a win nearly a third of the way into the season and sit nine points adrift of safety, leaving Edwards with a big job to keep them in the top flight.

Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham

Enes Unal scored moments after climbing off the bench to snatch a 2-2 draw for Bournemouth at home to West Ham.

The Turkish forward, making only his second substitute appearance after recovering from a second ACL injury, struck nine minutes from time to deny West Ham a first away win under boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Enes Unal celebrates. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Callum Wilson had marked his return to Bournemouth with two first-half goals, but when he went off West Ham’s momentum went with him.

Marcus Tavernier pulled one back from the penalty spot before Unal struck, with the 28-year-old visibly emotional as he celebrated.

Bournemouth should have won it, too, but Tavernier lifted a glorious chance over the crossbar at the death.

The Cherries were without star man Antoine Semenyo due to an ankle sprain picked up on Ghana duty.

Fulham 1-0 Sunderland

Surprise package Sunderland were undone by Raul Jimenez’s late winner as Fulham eased clear of the Premier League drop zone with a hard-earned 1-0 win at Craven Cottage.

In a game of plentiful good intentions but few clear-cut chances, the Black Cats – superbly marshalled by midfield anchor Granit Xhaka – looked like hanging on for a point in a West London monsoon.

But six minutes from time, 34-year-old Mexican striker Jimenez beat Sunderland defender Dan Ballard to substitute Samuel Chukwueze’s teasing cross to prod home his third goal of the campaign.

In the week when head coach Marco Silva was reportedly offered a new three-year contract, Fulham’s perseverance in testing conditions was just the tonic after a worrying start to the season.

Fortified by their tenacious 2-2 draw with leaders Arsenal which left them fourth, the Black Cats were determined to extend their unbeaten run to five games – but they were caught napping at the death.