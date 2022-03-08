Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 8 March 2022
Premier League and EFL suspends TV deal with Russian broadcast partner

English football’s top division has also said it will donate €1.2million to support the people of Ukraine.

By Press Association Tuesday 8 Mar 2022, 3:45 PM
'Football Stands Together' is displayed on the big screen at Vicarage Road.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PREMIER LEAGUE GAMES will not be shown on Russian television after the governing body suspended its agreement with broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport).

The decision was made at a shareholders’ meeting in London on Tuesday, where all 20 clubs were in agreement, as the Premier League continues to react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Football Association has followed suit with rights for the FA Cup while the EFL has withdrawn access to its iFollow and other club streaming services in Russia.

The Premier League will also donate £1million (€1.2m) to support the people affected by the war.

A statement read: “The Premier League and its clubs today unanimously agreed to suspend our agreement with Russian broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport) with immediate effect and to donate £1 million to support the people of Ukraine.

“The League strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those impacted.

“The £1 million donation will be made to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.”

The move comes after there was league-wide support for Ukraine over the weekend, where club captains wore special armbands, messages of support were displayed on big screens and there was a moment of reflection before kick-off at each of the 10 games.

The statement added: “This message of solidarity was visible to fans around the world across Premier League digital channels and via match broadcasts.

“This is in addition to the numerous ways in which clubs continue to display their support.”

The Football Association has also suspended its partnership with Russian broadcasters Match over rights for the FA Cup with immediate effect, the PA news agency understands.

EFL matches or club content will no longer be available in Russia after the governing body stopped access to iFollow and other streaming services.

A statement read: “Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent humanitarian crisis that is unfolding in the region, the EFL has suspended the broadcast feeds of its matches in the Russian Federation.

“Access to the EFL’s iFollow service and other Club streaming services have also been withdrawn in the territory.

“Echoing the views of the Premier League and other organisations around the world, the EFL remains deeply concerned by the ongoing conflict. As has been demonstrated at EFL grounds around the country, ‘Football Stands Together’ with the people of Ukraine and all those impacted.”

The government has endorsed the Premier League’s decision, with sports minister Nigel Huddleston saying Russian president Vladimir Putin must remain a “pariah”.

He said: “This is absolutely the right thing to do and we fully support the Premier League’s decision to stop broadcasting matches in Russia in response to Putin’s barbaric, senseless invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia cannot be allowed to legitimise its illegal war through sport and culture, and we must work together to ensure Putin remains a pariah on the international stage.”

