Thursday 3 October, 2019
Provincial draws to take place next week, while RTÉ announce upcoming club coverage

The 2020 provincial football championships draws will take place on RTÉ Radio 1.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 4:07 PM
12 minutes ago 316 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4835929
Dublin are among the teams who will discover their fate next week.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ACROSS THREE DAYS next week, the draws for the 2020 provincial football championships will take place on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland.

On Monday, the Leinster football draw will occur, Tuesday morning sees the Connacht and Munster football quarter-finals drawn with Ulster set to be drawn on Wednesday.

It represents a departure from recent years where the draws were made in early October live on RTÉ television.

With the Munster and Leinster hurling championships moving to a round-robin format since 2018 and the interest in the football provincials dropping due to the continued dominance of Dublin and Kerry in Leinster and Munster respectively, RTÉ have decided to move the draw to the radio. 

The national broadcaster also announced TV coverage of upcoming club games.  

This Saturday, 5 October two Kilkenny SHC quarter-finals will be aired from Nowlan Park presented by Evanne Ní Chuilinn. Dicksboro meet Erins Own at 3pm, followed by Clara against Ballyhale Shamrocks at 4.45pm.

Then on Saturday, 12 October, the Dublin SFC quarter-finals at Parnell Park will receive live billing with Joe Stack the presenter. St Judes face St Vincents at 5.15pm and Ballyboden St Endas clash with Na Fianna at 7pm. 

A Kerry SFC double-header takes centre stage on Saturday, 19 October with two quarter-finals up for decision at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. All games will be live on RTÉ2 and on the RTÉ Player. 

