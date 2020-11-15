BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 15 November 2020
Put The Kettle On pounces to win Shloer Chase for de Bromhead

Odds-on favourite Defi Du Seuil was pulled up early in the straight.

By Press Association Sunday 15 Nov 2020, 3:40 PM
By Press Association Sunday 15 Nov 2020, 3:40 PM
https://the42.ie/5267869
Image: Simon Cooper/PA
Image: Simon Cooper/PA

LAST SEASON’S ARKLE winner Put The Kettle On maintained her unbeaten record at Cheltenham when collaring Duc Des Genievres in the Shloer Chase.

Normally a front-runner, Put The Kettle On’s rider Aidan Coleman was content to let Duc Des Genievres set a brisk early pace on his first run for Paul Nicholls, but Put The Kettle On and Defi Du Seuil closed in coming down the hill.

Harry Cobden kicked again on Duc De Genievres and looked sure to hold on, but Henry de Bromhead’s mare stuck to her task gamely and the 7-4 chance ended up winning going away by a length and a quarter.

The winner was given a 12-1 quote by Coral for the Champion Chase in March.

Odds-on favourite Defi Du Seuil was pulled up early in the straight, having been behind in the early stages following a mistake at the first, before finding little for pressure at the finish.

“I think she can (take the step up to be a Queen Mother horse),” Coleman said afterwards. “Whether that means winning or being competitive, time will tell.

“She is value for more today, considering the feel I got all the way round. She will be there in the money, whether she is first or fourth you don’t know. She is a credit to connections.”

Philip Hobbs said of Defi Du Seuil: “He just got very tired very quickly after jumping the second last and Dickie (Richard Johnson) just thought there was no point after that jumping the last, but he seems to be OK after the race.”

Johnson added: “Defi du Seuil was going well. However, he was very tired jumping the second last. I just thought it was the right thing to do to pull him up after that, but he does seem to be fine after the race.”

There was more Irish success in the Grade 3 Greatwood Handicap Hurdle as The Shunter (13-2), trained by Emmett Mullins and ridden by Robbie Power, got up to win by three lengths from Ballyandy.

