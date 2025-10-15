Ten-year ban for Australian rugby league players joining 'counterfeit' R360

AUSTRALIAN RUGBY LEAGUE players who join the rebel R360 competition will be banned for 10 years, the sport’s governing body said Wednesday, branding the breakaway project “counterfeit”.

The R360, co-founded by former England Rugby World Cup winner Mike Tindall, has backing from private investors, but it remains shrouded in secrecy.

Reports say it would involve six to eight men’s teams and four women’s, targeting big-name players globally from rugby union and rugby league to join the competition’s franchises which will be located in major world cities.

Earlier this month, the rugby unions of eight of the sport’s major countries said anyone who defects would be ineligible for national team selection.

The Australian Rugby League Commission has taken a similarly hard-line stance.

“Unfortunately, there will always be organisations that seek to pirate our game for potential financial gain,” said ARLC chairman Peter V’landys in announcing the ban.

“They don’t invest in pathways or the development of players. They simply exploit the hard work of others, putting players at risk of financial loss while profiting themselves.

“They are, in reality, counterfeiting a code.

“We’ve listened to our clubs, and we’ve acted decisively,” he added.

R360 has insisted it wants to work with rugby’s other stakeholders.

“We want to work collaboratively as part of the global rugby calendar,” it said after the rugby unions announced their decision.

“The series is designed with bespoke schedules for men’s and women’s teams and R360 will release all players for international matches, as written into their contracts.”

R360 is hoping to gain approval from the sport’s global governing body, World Rugby, at its council meeting next year, with the view to beginning its first competition later in 2026.

– © AFP 2025