BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 19 March 2021
Advertisement

'Queen of Cheltenham' Rachael Blackmore wins her sixth of the week

The Tipperary jockey has stolen the show across the water.

By Emma Duffy Friday 19 Mar 2021, 1:49 PM
6 minutes ago 239 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5386289
Rachael Blackmore after winning yesterday.
Image: Dan Abraham/INPHO
Rachael Blackmore after winning yesterday.
Rachael Blackmore after winning yesterday.
Image: Dan Abraham/INPHO

RACHAEL BLACKMORE HAS continued her remarkable form at Cheltenham Festival, riding her sixth winner of the week.

Quilixios — with Tipperary sensation Blackmore at the helm — powered to glory in today’s opening G1 JCB Triumph Hurdle to remain unbeaten over hurdles for Cheveley Park Stud and Henry de Bromhead.

Being dubbed ‘the Queen of Cheltenham’ in her hometown of Killenaule — RTÉ’s Cian McCormack complied a lovely package for Morning Ireland with input from her mother, Eimir, and other locals — it’s been a week to remember for history-making Blackmore, with the Gold Cup yet to come.

The wins record is seven, held by Ruby Walsh in 2009 and 2016.

More to follow.

You can listen to the full RTÉ radio package here >

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie