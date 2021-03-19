'Queen of Cheltenham' Rachael Blackmore wins her sixth of the week

RACHAEL BLACKMORE HAS continued her remarkable form at Cheltenham Festival, riding her sixth winner of the week.

Quilixios — with Tipperary sensation Blackmore at the helm — powered to glory in today’s opening G1 JCB Triumph Hurdle to remain unbeaten over hurdles for Cheveley Park Stud and Henry de Bromhead.

Being dubbed ‘the Queen of Cheltenham’ in her hometown of Killenaule — RTÉ’s Cian McCormack complied a lovely package for Morning Ireland with input from her mother, Eimir, and other locals — it’s been a week to remember for history-making Blackmore, with the Gold Cup yet to come.

The wins record is seven, held by Ruby Walsh in 2009 and 2016.

