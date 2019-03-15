Rachael Blackmore rides 50/1 outsider to Grade One glory in Albert Bartlett

RACHAEL BLACKMORE MADE hers a Cheltenham double as she delivered 50/1 outsider Minella Indo to a shock triumph in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

A day after Bryony Frost became the first woman to ride a Grade One Festival winner over obstacles, Tipperary native Blackmore followed her into the record books with a perfectly-judged ride over three miles.

Minella Indo was sent on for home as the field rounded the bend into the home straight, and with pre-race favourite Commander of Fleet bearing down on them after the last, Henry de Bromhead’s charge held on for a deserved two-length victory.

Allaho, ridden by Ruby Walsh for Willie Mullins, was seven lengths back in third.

The win is Blackmore’s second of the week following her win on board A Plus Tard on Tuesday’s opening day.

She joins Gee Armytage (1987) and Nina Carberry (2016) as only the third woman to ride a double at the Festival.

A first Grade 1 win at The Festival for jockey Rachael Blackmore as Minella Indo wins the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle...#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/LyC1k06Isg — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 15, 2019

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey on The42 Rugby Weekly as Ireland bid to spoil Wales’ Grand Slam party in Cardiff, and the U20s target their own piece of history.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: