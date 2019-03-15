This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 15 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rachael Blackmore rides 50/1 outsider to Grade One glory in Albert Bartlett

Henry de Bromhead’s charge held on for a deserved two-length victory.

By Niall Kelly Friday 15 Mar 2019, 3:28 PM
26 minutes ago 1,005 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4544899
Blackmore: first Grade One Festival success.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Blackmore: first Grade One Festival success.
Blackmore: first Grade One Festival success.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

RACHAEL BLACKMORE MADE hers a Cheltenham double as she delivered 50/1 outsider Minella Indo to a shock triumph in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

A day after Bryony Frost became the first woman to ride a Grade One Festival winner over obstacles, Tipperary native Blackmore followed her into the record books with a perfectly-judged ride over three miles.

Minella Indo was sent on for home as the field rounded the bend into the home straight, and with pre-race favourite Commander of Fleet bearing down on them after the last, Henry de Bromhead’s charge held on for a deserved two-length victory.

Allaho, ridden by Ruby Walsh for Willie Mullins, was seven lengths back in third.

The win is Blackmore’s second of the week following her win on board A Plus Tard on Tuesday’s opening day.

She joins Gee Armytage (1987) and Nina Carberry (2016) as only the third woman to ride a double at the Festival.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey on The42 Rugby Weekly as Ireland bid to spoil Wales’ Grand Slam party in Cardiff, and the U20s target their own piece of history.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'You’d have to ask the Irish guys what their mentality is' - Roof stays open in Cardiff
    'You’d have to ask the Irish guys what their mentality is' - Roof stays open in Cardiff
    'He's the complete package and I'm delighted to have him alongside us'
    Stander ready to meet fire with fire in red-hot Principality atmosphere
    CHELTENHAM
    4 things to look out for on Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival
    4 things to look out for on Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival
    Donn McClean's Day 3 review: The Sport of Queens and Fehily's final ride
    'It's time to let the young lads get on with it' - emotional Fehily reveals Cheltenham farewell after 50-1 winner
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Aubameyang completes Arsenal's Europa League comeback against Rennes
    Aubameyang completes Arsenal's Europa League comeback against Rennes
    Giroud hat-trick helps Chelsea ease into Europa League quarters
    Birmingham and Arsenal charged over pitch invasions
    IRELAND
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Henderson set for 'few weeks' sidelined as Schmidt signals intent in Cardiff
    Beirne's big chance, O'Brien's recall and Kearney's calm at 15
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie