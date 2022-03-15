Membership : Access or Sign Up
Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore win the Champion Hurdle

A second Cheltenham feature win for the Henry De Bromhead mare.

Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore (file photo).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
THE WONDER MARE brought the house down at Cheltenham as she took her unbeaten tally to 15 with another imperious performance in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Successful behind closed doors 12 months ago, the Henry de Bromhead-trained mare gave the huge crowd plenty to cheer about as she powered up the hill to join the elite hand of dual winners in the hands of Rachael Blackmore.

Appreciate It, having his first race since winning the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on this day last year, made the running with Not So Sleepy for company until Honeysuckle made her move and jumped to the front at the second-last flight.

The 8-11 favourite set sail for home and though challenged by Nicky Henderson’s 2020 winner Epatante (16-1), she was too good and went on to score by three and a half lengths. Zanahiyr (28-1) was a length away in third place. 

Source: The42/SoundCloud

