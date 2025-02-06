Racing at Thurles abandoned after air ambulance called for jockey Michael O'Sullivan

RACING AT THURLES on Thursday was abandoned following the second race due to an incident at the final fence that resulted in Michael O’Sullivan receiving medical attention.

O’Sullivan was riding Wee Charlie for Gerard O’Leary and was one of three fallers at the last in the two-mile Racing Again February 20th Handicap Chase, with two other runners badly hampered and unseating their riders.

After a lengthy delay, an initial post on X from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board said: “The air ambulance has arrived at @thurlesraces and Michael O’Sullivan is being treated by the medical team on track.

“Due to the ongoing medical situation the remainder of the meeting has been abandoned.”

A later update on the same X account read: “Michael O’Sullivan was treated by the medical team on track at Thurles Races prior to the air ambulance arriving.

“Due to the ongoing medical situation at the time, the Raceday Stewards made the decision to abandon the remainder of the card.

“Michael was stabilised prior to being transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital.”

O’Sullivan shot to prominence in 2023 when winning the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham aboard Marine Nationale, after also tasting Grade One glory with Barry Connell’s charge at Fairyhouse.

He had another winner at Cheltenham that year, making it an opening-day double when taking the Fred Winter with Jazzy Matty for Gordon Elliott, while the Connell-trained and owned Good Land was a Grade One scorer at the 2023 Dublin Racing Festival.