Brazilian midfielder departs Barcelona after 14 years to make last-minute switch to PSG

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have agreed terms with Barcelona on a three-year deal for Brazil international Rafinha.

The 27-year-old midfielder heads to France after 14 years around the Barcelona setup, having joined the club as a 13-year-old.

Rafinha — the younger brother of Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara — has been in and out of Barcelona’s senior squad since 2011, and has spent last season on loan at Celta Vigo.

PSG announced the deal in the early hours of this morning.

In a statement, Barca said: “FC Barcelona would like to publicly thank Rafinha for his commitment and dedication and it wishes him all the best for the future.

“He leaves the club having played a part in winning eleven major trophies, including the Champions League, three Ligas and three editions of the Copa del Rey, having scored 12 goals in 89 games.”

Rafinha, who was part of the Brazil side which won gold at the 2016 Olympics, will wear the number 12 shirt at the Parc des Princes.

The Champions League finalists also announced a loan deal for Porto and Portugal defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira yesterday.

✍️ The club is pleased to announce the arrival of @Rafinha.



The Brazilian signs through the summer of 2⃣0⃣2⃣3⃣. 🔴🔵https://t.co/7Z39p0QL74 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 6, 2020

