Sunday 14 February 2021
Rangers launch investigation amid allegations players breached Covid-19 rules

By Press Association Sunday 14 Feb 2021, 10:36 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

RANGERS HAVE LAUNCHED an internal probe amid allegations that several players attended a house party which was broken up by police.

The club issued a short statement on Twitter after it emerged that some players had been accused of breaching Scotland’s strict lockdown restrictions.

The club said: “Rangers are aware of an alleged incident which is subject to an internal investigation. We will make no further comment.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a gathering at a property in Hayburn Lane, Glasgow, around 1.10am on Sunday, 14 February.

“Officers attended and those in attendance left. Ten people were issued with fixed penalty notices for breaching coronavirus regulations.”

It is not clear how many Rangers players were at the party or whether any were among those issued with fines.

Scotland remains under strict lockdown restrictions to help curb the spread of Covid-19, with no indoor mixing of households allowed under normal circumstances.

The Rangers investigation comes two months after Jordan Jones and George Edmundson were handed two-week club suspensions for breaching Covid protocols by attending an illegal house party.

Northern Ireland winger Jones and defender Edmundson were subsequently handed seven-match bans by the Scottish Football Association.

Both of the fringe players moved on loan to English clubs in January, Jones to Sunderland and Edmundson to Derby.

